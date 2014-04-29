Aframe Helps Maverick TV Move Digital Dailies and Add Metadata to All Content for TV Show “Gok Does Panto”

LONDON AND BOSTON April 29, 2014 -Maverick TV, the production company behind “Embarrassing Bodies,” “Island Hospital” and “Bizarre ER,” has used Aframe’s cloud video production platform to help expedite production of its TV show “Gok Does Panto.”

“Gok Does Panto” is a one-hour show that took a look behind the scenes as TV presenter and stylist Gok Wan made his stage debut in “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” Filming took place in Birmingham but the edit was planned to happen in the company’s London post facility, leaving Maverick with the prospect of moving the entire edit 120 miles north as the shots needed to be edited on an daily basis.

Rather than take this expensive and time-consuming route, Maverick TV started to look for technical alternatives that could reduce the timescales and save budget, leading it to Aframe. After a detailed review of Aframe’s capabilities, Maverick selected the cloud video production platform to help move digital dailies between Birmingham and London and provide a fast and simple means to add metadata to all of the content.

This new workflow enabled Maverick to film on location in and around Birmingham before bringing all of the content back to the office. The teams then pushed the original rushes up to Aframe where it could be accessed and downloaded by the London based edit team. Not only did this provide a secure back-up of all the content, Maverick was able to preserve its local storage by only downloading the content it wanted to use.

“Aframe was a great addition on this production,” said Donna Mulvey-Jones, head of post production and facilities, Maverick TV. “The team enjoyed Aframe’s easy to use interface because they were able to get to grips with the system almost immediately. The intuitive user experience meant that the team needed no training and little customer support.”

“For me, it also meant that we didn’t have to move the edit, saving us approximately 15% on the overall post-production budget,” Mulvey-Jones said.

About Aframe

Aframe is a cloud video platform with capabilities in collaboration, review and approval, archive and tagging. Already many thousands of video professionals around the world rely on Aframe to organize and streamline video production or as an adjunct to existing media asset management (MAM) solutions. Aframe users upload their raw video footage from wherever they are in the world onto Aframe’s cloud, securely store it there, and share it with anyone, anywhere as they collaborate on TV, film, corporate video or advertising spots. The timecode-specific metadata that Aframe users generate can be transferred directly from the cloud into any of the top 3 NLE platforms. Once there, the metadata relinks with the original media – retaining all user changes automatically. If desired Aframe can provide logging services that makes video discoverable and expedite finding the perfect clip.

Aframe also can serve as a cloud-based MAM architecture to centralize a library of production and broadcast-ready video assets and supporting documentation. For more information visit www.aframe.com.

