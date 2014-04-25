REC4BOX OB Factory Shakes Canadian Mobile TV Production Industry with HARMAN’s Studer Vista 1 Mixing Console

MONTREAL, Canada – Balancing the creative demands of production teams with the realities of tight budgets and production timelines, REC4BOX OB Factory specializes in manufacturing fully customized OB trucks. By designing and creating the first OB truck in its region that houses a HARMAN’s Studer Vista 1 mixing console, REC4BOX was able to set new industry standards in terms of versatility, deployment speeds and broadcasting capabilities.

Currently, REC4BOX operates on a contract basis, renting out or selling fully operational OB trucks to networks in Canada and the US. Each system undergoes rigorous testing to ensure that networks are able to start production within an hour of receiving the trailer, with only two onboard technicians. The Vista 1 console is perfect for this application, as it contains all mobile broadcasting tools, eliminating the need for additional racks of gear.

“For sound and television applications, we instantly think of Soundcraft and Studer,” said Jonathan Fortin, engineer at REC4BOX. “For this truck, we needed analog inputs right behind the board, so we went with Studer. We tend to be early adopters of technology, opting for the best solution for our trucks considering the tight budget and schedule.”

The Vista 1 console comes standard with 32 mic/line inputs and 32 analog line outputs as well as broadcast monitoring, talkback, red light control and eight GPIOs. For this particular truck, the REC4BOX team added a stage box with 64 additional inputs, and integrated the console with a complete 5.1 surround sound kit. The truck itself requires 12 analog inputs to operate, while 48 to 64 inputs are activated during a TV show.

Studer consoles provide an advanced, intuitive control surface making them easy to learn and fast to operate. The Vista 1 is unique in its powerful yet compact footprint. Thanks to the Vistonics™ user interface, the Vista 1 is as easy to use as any full size console, thereby decreasing deployment and setup time for mobile broadcasting units.

“The Vista 1 is perfect for our needs, so we ordered another one for the next truck that we’re building,” said Fortin. “It does everything we need and much more, and it has great integration with products from other brands. We love its user-friendly design, making workflow on the Vista 1 a lot easier than on the Yamaha consoles that we have tried. Overall, we are very happy and so are our customers.”

HARMAN designs, manufactures, and markets a wide range of infotainment and audio solutions for the automotive, consumer, and professional markets. It is a recognized world leader across its customer segments with premium brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, and Mark Levinson® and leading-edge connectivity, safety and audio technologies. The Company is admired by audiophiles across multiple generations and supports leading professional entertainers and the venues where they perform. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of 14,800 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia and reported sales of $4.7 billion for the last twelve months ended December 31, 2013.