Revolabs at InfoComm 2014:

Revolabs,

InfoComm 2014,

Booth N1955

Revolabs Executive Elite(TM) Four- and Eight-Channel Wireless Microphone System

At InfoComm 2014, Revolabs will showcase its new Executive Elite, the first and only wireless microphone system to offer customers a cloud server option. Originally announced at last year's show, the Executive Elite has since been equipped with a combination of local and remote cloud-based capabilities that offer incredible flexibility in setup, management, and monitoring, allowing integrators and end users to provide managed services easily for all Elite systems across an enterprise. Administrators can access information related to microphone status, audio and radio signal strength, and system performance via a Web-based interface. One of the many benefits of this convenience is that administrators can manage all Revolabs Executive Elite(TM) customer-specific installations within a single screen.

The Executive Elite's remote antenna receiver and base units connect via a standard Cat 6 cable with Power over Ethernet (PoE) support to facilitate installations. The system's redesigned microphones feature an elegant Fortune 500 look and feel, superior audio pickup, improved signal-to-noise ratio, easy operation, and enhanced digital signal communication over wireless links. The new gooseneck microphones fill out the growing family of microphones, providing customers an expanded choice to customize their installations.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/Revolabs/Revolabs-Executive_Elite.jpg

Image Caption: Revolabs Executive Elite(TM)

Revolabs FLX(TM) UC 500 USB Conference Phone

Setting a new standard for audio quality in PC communication applications during meetings and online collaboration, the Revolabs FLX(TM) UC 500 USB conference phone provides powerful, high-fidelity audio capabilities using tweeter and mid-woofer elements -- effectively putting the speaker back into the audio equation. Equipped with four microphones, a wider frequency response, and higher power than typical USB audio devices, the FLX UC 500 brings professional-grade sound to unified communication applications such as video and audio conferencing services, softphone calls, or webinars at an entirely new price/performance ratio. Designed specifically for huddle rooms, small offices, and home offices, the device furthers its high-level audio clarity using straight-from-the-box echo cancellation without any additional processing required while offering full duplex support for simultaneous audio capture and playback. Users can listen to external audio or link the system to a laptop, PC, or tablet for use with Skype(TM), Microsoft(R) Lync(R), Cisco Jabber, IBM(R) Sametime(R), WebEx(R), and many other applications.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/Revolabs/Revolabs-FLX_UC_500.jpg

Image Caption: Revolabs FLX(TM) UC 500

Revolabs FLX(TM) UC 1000 IP Conference Phone With SIP and USB Audio Support

Revolabs' FLX(TM) UC 1000 IP conference phone with SIP and USB audio support is a breakthrough for both audio quality and unified communication (UC) collaboration. Featuring first-class sound components and multiple communication channel integration, the unit is a simple, stylish, and powerful solution for desktop and conference room applications in a single device. The FLX UC 1000 features audio capture and delivery via premium tweeter and mid-woofer elements, four microphones, an ultra-wide frequency response, and integrated echo cancellation. The FLX UC 1000 supports the SIP standard and works in all major VoIP environments with all market-leading IP PBX systems, whether on premises or in the cloud. For IP calling, the FLX UC 1000 features a separate dialer with a color display while USB support allows users to connect the speakerphone to any laptop, PC, or tablet. The sleek device also functions as a bridge for joining IP telephone calls with USB audio applications.

Image Link:www.ingearpr.com/Revolabs/Revolabs_FLX_UC_1000.jpg

Image Caption: Revolabs FLX(TM) UC 1000

Revolabs Speaking at InfoComm 2014

On Thursday, June 19 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Revolabs Senior Product Manager Dr. Holger Stoltze will be presenting "Wireless Versus Wired Microphones -- Successful Conferencing for Every Setting". In the seminar, Stoltze will discuss the different wired and wireless microphone technologies available for boardrooms and conference rooms. In addition, he will explore the fundamentals of microphone acoustics and their importance in any installation.

Company Quote:

"Each year at InfoComm, visitors come to the Revolabs booth to see truly innovative audio solutions tailored to the specific needs of a variety of environments from the desktop to the auditorium, while meeting today's demand for more unified and collaborative communications. 2014 certainly isn't going to be an exception. On display will be our latest and greatest, including the FLX UC 500 USB conference phone, FLX UC 1000 conference phone with support for both SIP and USB audio, and our flagship Executive Elite -- the first and only wireless microphone system to feature a cloud server option. It's going to be another amazing InfoComm for Revolabs as we announce and debut new products at the show. We look forward to seeing everyone there." -- JP Carney, CEO at Revolabs

Company Overview:

Revolabs Inc. is the premier provider of audio solutions for unified communications, enterprise collaboration, and professional audio applications across a wide range of markets. Offering unmatched audio quality that allows users to "hear every word," the company's teleconferencing and microphone systems are utilized across the globe for a variety of applications, from webcasts and video conferencing to podcasts and broadcasting. Combining the ultimate in flexibility with sleek, stylish form factors, Revolabs solutions cut the cord, facilitating natural mobility by allowing participants to move about a workspace and still be heard, without being held back by wires. Leading the way in innovation, the company continues to add to its portfolio of value-added audio and telephony systems with superior products. Revolabs systems are secure (encrypted), rechargeable (environmentally friendly), and GSM-impervious. The company is headquartered in Sudbury, Mass., and can be reached at +1-800-326-1088 or www.revolabs.com.

