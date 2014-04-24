Volicon's State-of-the-Art Observer Monitoring Solution Installed at HSE24 in Italy

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- April 24, 2014 -- Volicon today announced that HSE24, a leading Italian television channel providing national coverage of programs dedicated to information, lifestyle, and shopping, has chosen the Volicon Observer(R) solution for its video monitoring, compliance recording, fault detection, and quality control requirements.

The Observer system meets these critical requirements by continuously capturing and storing aired content and by providing easy access both to live streams and recorded media through an intuitive Web-based interface. Monitoring staff and other users at the desktop can thus monitor the content going out to air or dial back days or months to find and provide proof that content aired properly.

"Observer plays a vital role in our operation by providing a continuous log of the programs' transmission, as per the government rules. Thanks to the flexibility of the system, we are also able to search, retrieve, view, analyze, and export the archived video," said Armando Marendino, chief operations officer of the HSE24 television production center in Rome. "The input of engineers from Allyn, Volicon's Italian distributor, and extensive testing of the Volicon Observer on our premises confirmed our expectations and fully convinced us to adopt it."

"The state-of-the-art Observer system supplied to HSE24 by our partner Allyn will serve as a flexible foundation for easy, effective compliance monitoring and quality control applications today and well into the future," said Hezi Kasif, director of sales, Europe, at Volicon.

Further information about Volicon and the company's products is available at www.volicon.com.

About Volicon

Volicon is the leading provider of enterprise media intelligence solutions serving the needs of broadcasters, networks, cable operators, and governments worldwide. The Observer(R) Media Intelligence Platform" provides powerful tools for content creation and repurposing, compliance monitoring, ad verification, competitive analysis, and quality-of-service monitoring. Volicon solutions are used by all stakeholders in the media enterprise from engineering to the executive suite. Volicon systems are deployed by more than 1,000 customers in more than 65 countries worldwide. Volicon is headquartered in Burlington, Mass. More information is available at www.volicon.com.

