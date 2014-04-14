Barnfind Partners With Applied Electronics To Extend Canadian Reach

Sandefjord, Norway — Barnfind Technologies, Norwegian manufacturer of a revolutionary multi-functional, signal neutral transport platform, is proud to announce a new, strategic partnership with Canadian-based Applied ElectronicsLimited, a leading solutions designer, supplier and integrator of professional audio visual, broadcast and data management technology for the broadcast industry. Wiggo Evensen, CEO, Barnfind, made the announcement from the Company’s headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway, noting that the relationship will help expand Barnfind’s reach in the North American region.

Applied Electronics, which supplies and supports the latest broadcast technology offerings for the Canadian broadcasting, production and post-production industries with locations in Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver will further develop Barnfind’s channel network in the Canadian market. The company will provide sales and technical support - with special emphasis on Barnfind’s zero latency, Jitter-free 4k 60p workflow solution, and serve as an advisor to Barnfind’s Canadian customer base in this important and growing region.

"Barnfind’s unique platform is perfectly tailored for the Canadian broadcaster—offering a solution that is both flexible and affordable,” said Jim Goessinger, VP of Sales, Broadcast and Data Solutions at Applied Electronics. “We are pleased to partner with Barnfind to provide its powerful signal transport solutions to the Canadian market. Through this partnership, Barnfind is now ready to fully support customers across North America.”

“Barnfind is excited to continue to expand its presence in North America with a key partnership in Canada. As our only Canadian technology partner, we will rely on Applied Electronics to help us connect with both new and existing customers in the professional broadcast industry,” said Wiggo Evensen, CEO, Barnfind. “We are proud to be able to work with this industry leader as we continue to expand our global reach.”

Applied can be reached at:

AELinfo@appliedelectronics.com

For more information please visit www.barnfind.noor contact the Barnfind team at http://www.barnfind.no/contacts/.

For more information on Applied Electronics: www.appliedelectronics.com

# # #

About Barnfind Technologies AS

Barnfind Technologies, headquartered in Sandefjord, Norway, manufactures a multi-function, low power consumption platform that supports numerous signals in one frame.

About Applied Electronics

Applied Electronics is Canada’s leading solutions designer, supplier and integrator of professional audio visual, broadcast and data management technology. Providing specialized services including technical consultation, sales, system design, custom component fabrication, off-site pre-build, installation, programming, and after-sale support, Applied Electronics has the resources and expertise to support projects of any scale. It maintains strong relationships with industry leading technology manufacturers and has extensive experience and innovative solutions to improve workflows, communication and collaboration for companies with media integration requirements. Founded in 1958, Applied Electronics is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario with regional operations in Ottawa, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver.

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Applied Electronics offers innovative technology solutions to improve workflows, communication and collaboration for companies with media integration requirements. It provides specialized services including technical consultation, sales, system design, custom component fabrication, off-site pre-build, installation, system programming, and after-sale support.

Barnfind contact: Wiggo Evensen

wiggo@barnfind.no

Press contact: Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener / harriet@desertmoon.tv/ +1 845-512-8283