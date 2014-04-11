DAS Unveils Initial Lineup of Experts and Case Studies from Real World Digital Asset Projects

(Los Angeles, CA) - AMIA has announced the preliminary lineup for its popular Digital Asset Symposium (DAS). DAS will be held on May 15 & 16, 2014 at the Linwood Dunn Theater in Hollywood, CA.

"Since the beginning, DAS has been the place where projects, problems, and solutions are discussed within a real world framework. This year's event continues that and will engage an even greater diversity of experts and industries. We want the entire community of technical and creative users to share what they are working on, the lessons learned, what challenges they're facing now and what might be around the corner," noted Tom Regal, the DAS program chair.

An early peek at the lineup includes compelling experts and speakers. Additional presenters and case studies are being announced weekly.

Flexibility, Inventiveness and Creativity: A Case Study in Data Centric Storytelling

Jacob Rosenberg (Bandito Bros) and Tom Vice (nextLAB)

This keynote case study will focus on new production strategies in the modern era of gigabytes and terabytes and file based cameras that are empowering to the creative teams and daunting to those that have to track and manage these assets.

Digital Rights: Navigating Copyright in a Digital World

Eric J. Schwartz (partner, Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp)

Schwartz will discuss current U.S. copyright law including a review of recent cases and issues such as asset copying, mass digitization, fair use, and preservation and access of audiovisual materials. Schwartz is one the most highly regarded experts in this field, bringing invaluable insight from more than 25 years of experience as a copyright attorney providing counseling on U.S. and foreign copyright laws - including rights, ownership and enforcement issues - relating to new technology rights, social media, and management matters.

Where Has All the Content Gone?

In partnership with Creative Storage, Entertainment Storage Alliance

The preservation of digital content requires the right digital storage technologies, the right practices and a commitment to a long-term storage objective. Tom Coughlin - noted expert and founder of Creative Storage Conference - will explore trends in content creation and storage, conversion of content, a survey of available and future archiving technologies and their trade-offs and provide guidance on the best way to bring valuable digital and analog content into the future.

Laura Rooney, AMIA managing director, notes, "We believe bringing together a diversity of knowledge leads to new solutions to shared challenges. New media assets are being created at a speed that grows exponentially, in almost every industry, every day. Everyone is dealing with similar challenges and we can learn a lot from each other, but only if we're in the same place. DAS is where those discussions happen - where experts in each stage of the digital life cycle put aside theory and share real world experience."

Registration is now open for DAS. Tickets are available at www.DAS2014.org. The two day event includes all panels, case studies, and two cocktail receptions.

Industry partners include; American Cinema Editors, Creative Storage Alliance, Law Enforcement Video Association, Media & Entertainment Services Alliance, Iron Mountain Entertainment Services, Deluxe, LAC Group, and Reflex Technologies.

For further information, visit www.DAS2014.org.

About DAS

DAS addresses the full life cycle of the media asset - from content creation to rights management to assuring asset preservation - with speakers and case studies that address what works in the real world. Each part of the life cycle impacts the next and DAS is the only place where everyone is part of the conversation - content creators, post-production, systems designers, archives, asset managers - where commercial meets nonprofit and corporate meets public.

About AMIA

As the world's largest international association of professional media archivists, AMIA is uniquely poised to bring together a broad range of experts. Members represent film studios, corporate and national archives, historical societies, labs, post production, universities, footage libraries and more. Because of this diverse membership, AMIA provides an opportunity to interact with every facet of the field and a single forum to address the best ways to preserve our media assets.

