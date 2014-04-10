FORK v4.6 Debuts at NAB to Give Creatives More Choice and a More Efficient Workflow With Avid Media Composer

LAS VEGAS -- April 9, 2014 -- Primestream(R) unveils its advanced FORK(TM) integration for Avid's Media Composer(R) on the floor of the 2014 NAB Show today in booth SL10216. This is a key feature of the FORK v4.6 upgrade the industry has been anticipating, which will be available this summer. NAB Show attendees will be able to see an Avid(R) workflow demonstration on how FORK offers Avid professionals a significant increased ability for collaboration without sacrificing an efficient workflow. In addition to Avid, FORK v4.6 includes integrations with other non-linear editing (NLE) platforms, such as Adobe(R) Premiere(R) Pro (CS6 and Creative Cloud) and Apple(R) Final Cut(R) Pro X.

"With an unsurpassed level of scalability and flexibility, the FORK suite is an essential toolbox for anyone working with a non-linear editing system," said Claudio Lisman, Primestream president and CEO. "The FORK Suite is designed to minimize distraction and keep the artistic process flowing while increasing the bottom line."

FORK v4.6 offers many powerful new modules and third-party integrations. This includes Workflow Manager(TM), a new module that allows users to design, control, and automate production processes that span multiple departments and groups within their organizations.

These capabilities improve communication and response time from engineering and support staff, provide a global view of the tasks and processes being worked on, and assign tasks to specific groups or users while logging every step of the process with information for analytics.

"Our goal with this upgrade is to ensure that FORK integrates flawlessly with any platform while taking a huge amount of technical work off the creative's shoulders," said Henk Demper, director of software development at Primestream. "Additionally, we are focused on our customers' need for an efficient, simultaneous multi-user experience to free them up to do what they do best -- create."

FORK v4.6 also supports edit-while-capture workflows with XDCAM(R), ProRes(R), and AVC-Intra(R) while leveraging the benefits of the FORK media asset management and automation platform for I/O, logging, tagging, proxy editing, workflow management, and archiving. FORK also features new archiving workflows with leading hardware and software manufactures, enabling FORK users to browse, search, and filter through archived content inside their off-line storage solutions -- all from within the FORK Content Navigator(TM). Other benefits include partial file restore and availability for Mac(R) and Windows(R) OS, as well as hybrid environments.

# # #

About Primestream

Primestream(R), a leader in advanced media asset management and broadcast automation software, offers a seamless end-to-end platform for digital acquisition of live and file-based content, media asset management, editing, logging, control room and master control playback, smartphone and tablet video contribution, publishing to the Web, and dynamic archiving. The company's portfolio includes the FORK(TM) suite of applications, as well as Mobile2Air(R), ControlStation(TM), DIG-IT(TM), and Xchange(TM) Suite. Deployed in more than 300 broadcast operations across 40 countries, Primestream's proven solutions are implemented by some of the world's leading broadcasters, uplink service providers, digital media operations, and production/post-production facilities. More information is available at www.primestream.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Primestream/Primestream-FORKandAvidMCscreenshot.jpg

Photo Caption: FORK(TM) supports any format and any CODEC with Avid(R) Media Composer(R).