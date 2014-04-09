Miller Camera Support, LLC Announces Winner of Charitable Raffle at the 2014 NAB Show

Leading Camera Support Company Celebrates 60th Anniversary with Giveaway

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 9, 2014 - Miller Camera Support, LLC, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, hosted a charitable raffle event for the NAB Education Foundation (NABEF) at the 2014 NAB Show (Booth C9520) as part of the company’s 60th anniversary celebrations. The Australian-owned camera support equipment company toasted its success with champagne, and esteemed British filmmaker Philip Bloom announced Mighty Chuchaisri as the winner of its exclusive giveaway!

Chuchaisri is now the proud owner of a limited edition Miller LP ’54 Classic tripod, built by hand as they were when first introduced, from remaining components left after the last production run of the Light Professional (LP), in celebration of its company’s 60th anniversary. All proceeds from the raffle were donated to the NABEF.

“It’s an honor to present the winner of Miller’s exclusive giveaway. The prized Miller LP ’54 Classic tripod isn’t just a rare collector’s item; it’s truly beautiful,” says Bloom. “I have been in the business for more than 25 years now, and, even though the invention of the tripod was before my time, I happen to know someone who first started working in the field with Miller’s original 1954 classic tripod! Education is essential in our business, especially now with the huge changes that we have seen, in which traditional paths are drying up. Companies like Miller help to ensure that our next generation of filmmakers continues to push and create in ways that we once could have never dreamed of.”

A smashing success, attended by well-respected journalists and members of the film and television industries, Miller’s NAB Show celebratory event provided the company with the perfect opportunity to ring in its 60th anniversary. Since its inception in 1954, Miller has been a pioneer in camera technology, revolutionizing film and television by granting operators the freedom to shoot creatively and obtain shots once deemed unattainable. As a company at the forefront of camera technology and committed in its efforts to fortify the future of broadcasting through education, Miller was happy to choose the NABEF as its associated charity and help raise money for the cause.

“We are appreciative to have been chosen as the associated charity for Miller Camera Support, LLC’s special 60th anniversary celebration,” says NABEF President Marcellus Alexander. “This donation assists our efforts in encouraging the future of broadcasting through education. Thank you to all who participated in the raffle and for all who attended today’s festivities.”

Known to be the brand with “the right feel,” Miller will be hosting a series of 60th anniversary celebrations worldwide throughout the year in major markets, including China, France, North America, the U.K. and Australia.

About NABEF

The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to reinforcing the future of broadcasting through a commitment to education and to advancing excellence in the diversity and community service efforts of our industry. Learn more at www.nabef.org. NABEF offers a number of professional development programs and initiatives to achieve this mission, including the Broadcast Leadership Training program, Media Sales Institute, Leadership Development Program, and many more. In 2013, NABEF provided training, career counseling, scholarships and leadership development to over 2,000 individuals.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.