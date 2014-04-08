EditShare Shows Its Support for Adobe Anywhere at NAB 2014

EditShare flagship shared storage integrates Adobe Anywhere, facilitating local and remote media sharing across Adobe production environments

Las Vegas, NV – April 7, 2014 –EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end workflow solutions, announced today that its EditShare shared storage solutions now include support for Adobe® Anywhere. The new product integration, along with the recently enhanced Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC integration via the EditShare Flow asset management panel, is being demonstrated at NAB 2014 on booth SL5709.

“EditShare’s development philosophy is rooted in collaboration, and we are very excited to showcase the exceptional integration we have with Adobe Anywhere along with the outstanding workflow features of the combined solutions,” comments Jeff Herzog, senior product manager, EditShare. “Pairing EditShare Storage with Adobe Anywhere is a great match. Customers get the benefits of EditShare's enterprise-level collaborative shared storage over a local network, combined with the power of high-resolution remote editing afforded by the groundbreaking Adobe Mercury Streaming Engine.”

“With Adobe Anywhere, users of Adobe professional video solutions can work together no matter their location. Now the integration with EditShare combines a robust shared storage solution with the power of high-resolution collaborative editing,” said Simon Williams, director of strategic relations at Adobe. “Adobe Anywhere and EditShare customers will now benefit from assembling teams of talent to collaborate and create productions from virtually any location with standard network connectivity.”

EditShare’s integration with Adobe Anywhere lets Adobe customers use EditShare Media Spaces as network storage locations for capture and playback through Adobe Anywhere. The same media files can be accessed in full resolution over the local network using EditShare Connect, or remotely through Adobe Anywhere. Herzog adds, “In our testing, we could use an Adobe Anywhere-connected workstation running Adobe Premiere Pro to perfectly playback high-resolution content, such as 4K over a standard Wi-Fi Connection.”

Adobe Anywhere and EditShare administrators create Media Spaces on the EditShare Shared Storage and configure the Adobe Anywhere system to use those shares as capture or playout locations. Adobe Premiere Pro users can then capture and playback media to and from these shares through Adobe Anywhere. The Adobe Anywhere Mercury Streaming Engine directly accesses the high-resolution media files as needed from EditShare Storage and sends the compressed sequence live to the Anywhere-connected Premiere Pro workstation.

In an upcoming EditShare release, users will also be able to add pre-existing clips on their EditShare storage to an Anywhere production using the new Flow asset management panel for Adobe Premiere Pro.

Available Today: EditShare Flow Panel for Adobe Premiere Pro CC

The new Flow panel for Adobe Premiere Pro CC brings EditShare Flow asset management seamlessly into the Adobe Premiere Pro application. Users can search for and browse clips on EditShare storage, modify their metadata, and get them into their Premiere project without ever leaving Premiere Pro. Herzog comments on the company’s integration with Adobe Premiere Pro CC. “We’re really excited about our increasingly deep integration with Adobe Premiere Pro. Being able to search the Flow database for clips right from within Premiere Pro has been a hit with customers who want to simplify the editing experience and bring all functions together under one application. With access to the entire Flow asset management database at their fingertips, Premiere Pro CC editors can much more quickly locate the right clips for their project.”

