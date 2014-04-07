Thomson Video Networks' ViBE EM4000 Delivers Enhanced Compression Performance and Market Success

RENNES, France -- April 7, 2014 -- Thomson Video Networks today announced that it will introduce an update of its award-winning ViBE(TM) EM4000 premium HD/SD encoder at the 2014 NAB Show, featuring new compression innovations for both MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC to provide even more bandwidth savings and/or video quality improvement for Pay-TV operators. All these innovations are available as a software upgrade. The EM4000 is the first premium encoder to offer a density of eight HD MPEG-4 AVC channels in a 1-RU chassis, and is ideal for a wide range of broadcast applications including satellite, terrestrial, cable, and IP television.

"As a complete DVB-S2, QAM, ATSC, and DVB-T2 compression system for HD live content, the ViBE EM4000 offers the highest density in the industry," said Christophe Delahousse, president, Thomson Video Networks. "As an enabler for broadcasters to build better and richer channel offerings, it's no accident that the EM4000 is the market leader. Customers choose the platform because its outstanding compression performance enables them to deliver a larger number of revenue-generating channels without compromising on video quality."

Thanks to its performance and feature set, the ViBE EM4000 has rapidly achieved great market success, with 3,500 channels sold since the recent product launch. A large number of leading media enterprises, tier-1 TV operators and broadcasters have already installed the EM4000 for their video compression delivery. Among them and for satellite direct-to-home applications, the EM4000 has been chosen by Gulfsat and JMC in EMEA and Cignal TV in the Asia-Pacific region to deliver more channels while maintaining crisp picture quality. For terrestrial applications, Arqiva, Teracom and TF1 in EMEA have selected the ViBE EM4000 for its performance and integration. For IPTV and cable, C-SPAN in the Americas, and Top MSO in the Asia-Pacific region are using the ViBE EM4000 to achieve excellent HD and SD compression.

Further information about the ViBE EM4000 and other Thomson Video Networks products is available at www.thomson-networks.com.

# # #

About Thomson Video Networks

A global leader in advanced video compression solutions, Thomson Video Networks helps media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters deliver superior video quality at the lowest-possible bandwidth for contribution, terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT services. Through Thomson Video Networks' ongoing commitment to innovation, customers are able to leverage emerging technologies, such as the new HEVC compression standard, for the efficient delivery of new video services. This includes multi-screen applications supporting every platform from small handheld devices to large TV screens. Picture the Possibilities: Visit www.thomson-networks.com.

Photo Caption: ViBE(TM) EM4000 Premium HD/SD Encoder

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-ViBEEM4000PremiumHDSDEncoder.jpg