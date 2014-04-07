Forbidden Technologies Unveils New Brand Identity Based on Its Vision for Change

LONDON -- April 7, 2014 -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM:FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market-leading cloud video platform Forscene, announced a new brand identity that reflects the evolution of its vision for the organisation and its role in the media industry. As remote productions become more common, production teams become more dispersed, and more people in multiple locations must feed the post-production process simultaneously, Forbidden has renewed its commitment to helping media makers change their vision of how they make media, how media is viewed, and of the media industry as a whole. In addition, this new brand identity will give Forbidden the opportunity to launch new products outside of broadcast and post-production.

"With the new brand, our mindset is focused on removing the barriers that challenge all media makers and ensure that now, the only thing forbidden' is limitation itself," said Greg Hirst, business development director, Forbidden Technologies plc. "That viewpoint is powering the development of Forscene and how it integrates into various workflows, enabling our customers to craft stories with the qualities their audiences want -- global, real-time, multichannel, compelling -- more quickly and flexibly than ever."

Forscene is the world's leading cloud-based video editing tool, and for more than ten years has been supporting media organisations in creating stories flexibly and easily. It provides professional post-production tools in a software-as-a-service (SaaS) package for all video industries, including broadcast post-production, news, and sport. Forscene takes advantage of cloud computing to enable the centralisation of material and collaboration in workflows. The result is the ability to connect from any Web browser and perform the full range of post-production functions using flexible monthly SaaS pricing.

Attendees of the 2014 NAB Show can experience the new brand identity -- and learn more about the change in vision behind it -- in Forbidden's booth, SL5305.

