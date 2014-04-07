Artel Video Systems Joins Forces With HARMAN's Studer A-Link Interface

DigiLink Platform Enables "zero latency" Digital Audio Transport

WESTFORD, Mass. -- April 7, 2014 -- Artel Video Systems, a leading global provider of broadcast media transport solutions, and HARMAN's Studer(R) announced today that Artel's DigiLink platform has been successfully deployed to transport Studer A-Link audio data streams across fiber infrastructures. The DigiLink platform will be shown at the 2014 NAB Show in Las Vegas at Artel Video Systems' booth SU5902.

Found in Studer's groundbreaking Vista X digital console, A-Link, utilizing Artel's DigiLink, can now provide a simple and robust digital-audio interface capable of transmitting 1,536 channels of "zero latency" digital audio to be transported between remote sites and the mixing console back at the studio. A return fiber is also provided enabling return audio circuits, control, and status to be connected over the same link. Using the optical multiplexing features of DigiLink enables several A-Link streams, along with video and Ethernet, to be multiplexed on a single fiber offering complete remote coverage including video, audio, control, and communications over a single fiber pair.

"A-Link with DigiLink's fiber transport capabilities brings a new scale of interfacing to the audio world," said Andrew Hills, Studer Product Director. "We look forward to working with Artel and expanding the capabilities of our A-Link solution."

"Studer's legendary reputation in the audio industry, combined with Artel's reputation for reliability, make the integration of A-Link and DigiLink the ideal solution for transport audio over fiber networks, said Richard Dellacanonica, president of Artel Video Systems. "Partnering with HARMAN's Studer now expands the capabilities of transporting audio streams, providing the flexibility to meet the growing needs of emerging networks."

More information about the company and its products is available at www.artel.com. For more information on Studer, visit the HARMAN NAB Show booth C2627 or www.studer.ch.

About HARMAN

HARMAN designs, manufactures, and markets a wide range of infotainment and audio solutions for the automotive, consumer, and professional markets. It is a recognized world leader across its customer segments with premium brands including AKG(R), Harman Kardon(R), Infinity(R), JBL(R), Lexicon(R), and Mark Levinson(R) and leading-edge connectivity, safety and audio technologies. The Company is admired by audiophiles across multiple generations and supports leading professional entertainers and the venues where they perform. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of 14,800 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia and reported sales of $4.7 billion for the last twelve months ended December 31, 2013.

About Artel Video Systems (www.artel.com)

Artel Video Systems is a leading global provider of broadcast-quality media transport solutions for IP, direct fiber, and managed optical networks. A pioneer in the industry, Artel developed the first commercially available video-over-fiber video transport platform. In recent years Artel has provided solutions based on DigiLink media platform providing the most reliable and easiest to configure and support solutions. With thousands of deployments, DigiLink is relied upon everyday by the world's largest broadcasters, telecommunication companies, and CATV operators for mission critical video and data feeds to support the world's most watched sports, news, and entertainment events.

Image Link:www.202comms.com/Artel/ArtelVideoSystems-DigiLinkMediaTransportPlatform.jpg

Image Caption: Artel DigiLink Media Transport Platform