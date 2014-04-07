Aframe Delivers New Products and Cloud-Enabled Broadcast, News & Sports Video Workflows At NAB 2014

New Products Including Aframe 3.0 Platform, New Sony and Panasonic Camera Products With Direct to Aframe Workflows Underscore Aframe’s Leadership; Sessions Detail Innovative Customer Deployments

NAB 2014, South Lower, #SL 9110

LONDON and BOSTON, MA April 7, 2014 – At NAB 2014 today, Aframe delivered a major new release of its cloud video platform - Aframe 3.0 - and saw two of the industry’s leading professional camera makers – Sony and Panasonic – unveil new products that enable direct from camera to Aframe workflows enabling even greater efficiency in remote location shooting and breaking news production. The new solutions, along with innovative cloud-enabled Aframe customer workflows profiled in three separate NAB speaking roles, attest to Aframe’s expansive leadership in applying secure cloud computing approaches to the challenges faced by broadcast, media and entertainment professionals today.

New Products at NAB 2014

Aframe’s major upgrade to its flagship cloud video platform, Aframe 3.0, officially debuted at NAB 2014 today (South Lower #SL 9110) to make video collection, storage and management more globally capable than ever before. Aframe 3.0 provides the industry’s first software-only automatic transcoder feature – functionality created and already in use by FOX Sports 1 - along with a desktop app for automated media movement workflows from location back to base, an HTML5 player for precision control ahead of the edit, and expanded user administration and control features for easier management across cost centers and more fluid asset management.

Sony (Central Hall, # C11001) announced a new cloud based workflow service where Aframe’s cloud video platform is integrated with Sony’s wireless camera adapters (Model Name CBK-WA100 and CBK-WA101). The adapters automatically create a high-quality proxy in Sony’s XAVC™ format, then upload proxies in an MP4 container to Aframe. This greatly expedites the workflow by providing the production team back at base with viewing copies that can be quickly managed to get a head start on the edit - or can be broadcast immediately in breaking news scenarios.

Panasonic (Central Hall, #C 3607) announced it will integrate Aframe into its new AJ-PX5000G 2/3” shoulder-mount and new AJ-PX270 handheld camcorders so that Aframe customers can upload media into their project directly from the camera, saving time and making it exceptionally easy for professionals to leverage all the benefits of secure cloud storage, collaboration and management of video content. The workflow enables fast delivery back to base and streamlined review and approval. Within a long-form project, the in-camera proxies can even be used as offline edit media using Aframe’s metadata export and edit integration functionality.

Speaking Roles Highlight Fox Sports 1, More

Aframe’s CEO David Peto will speak twice as part of NAB 2014’s Media Management in the Cloud conference. In the Tuesday April 8 at 1 pm PT Content Creation in the Cloud Post Production panel discussion, #S225, David along with other executives and creatives will review current use of cloud-based solutions and opportunities where they’re expanding their reach.

On Wednesday April 9 at 1:30 pm PT in #S225, Aframe’s David Peto will join Fox Sports 1’s Clyde Smith to narrate more about that broadcaster’s award-winning workflow for expediting the ingest and delivery of content into its system from a global network of sports journalists, by automatically creating a broadcast-ready house format version of content at the time of ingest.

On Wednesday April 9 at 10:30 am PT in the North Hall, #9332, Aframe’s Mark Overington, President, North America, will address “Is Cloud Editing the Future of Post Production?” during an NAB Connected Media World panel discussion, as moderated by Academy Award and two-time Emmy award recipient Tom Ohanian of Cisco.



About Aframe

Aframe is a cloud video platform with capabilities in collaboration, review and approval, archive and tagging. Already many thousands of video professionals around the world rely on Aframe to organize and streamline video production or as an adjunct to existing media asset management (MAM) solutions. Aframe users upload their raw video footage from wherever they are in the world onto Aframe’s cloud, securely store it there, and share it with anyone, anywhere as they collaborate on TV, film, corporate video or advertising spots. The timecode-specific metadata that Aframe users generate can be transferred directly from the cloud into any of the top 3 NLE platforms. Once there, the metadata relinks with the original media – retaining all user changes automatically. If desired Aframe can provide logging services that makes video discoverable and expedite finding the perfect clip.



Aframe also can serve as a cloud-based MAM architecture to centralize a library of production and broadcast-ready video assets and supporting documentation. For more information visit www.aframe.com.

