DPA Microphones Unveils Latest d:screet Miniature Necklace and d:fine Headset Microphones at the 2014 NAB Show

Company also introduces heavy-duty and reinforced cable relief solutions for its d:screet Omnidirectional Miniature Microphones

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 7, 2014 - DPA Microphones introduces its very latest in headset and miniature microphone technology at the 2014 NAB Show (Booth C3333).Included in the introductions are the new d:screet™ Omnidirectional Miniature Necklace Microphone, theheavy-dutyd:screet™ 4060 and 4061 Omnidirectional Miniature Microphones,and the classic d:screet Omnidirectional Miniature Mics with reinforced cable relief. Also on display will be DPA’s new d:fine™ 66 and 88 Headset Microphones, which are ideal for broadcast productions with vocal performers who need to move freely without obstructions from a handheld mic or one on a stand.

Perfect for reality show settings, the new d:screet Necklace Microphone is currently being used in the Danish adaptation of Big Brother. With this mic, audio techs don’t have to worry about how to attach it to clothing—even beach scenes aren’t a problem. Featuring DPA’s legendary d:screet 4061 Omnidirectional Miniature Capsule in a soft rubber necklace, the d:screet Necklace Mic is especially convenient for instances when mounting and consistent audio output are the primary requirements. The mic offers fast, repeatable, “do-it-yourself” mounting and is designed specifically for use by non-technicians. The d:screet Necklace Mic comes in black, white and brown and in lengths of either 18.3 or 20.9 inches.

“The expansion of the d:screet Miniature Microphone Series is important in order for us to meet increasing market demands for a large variety of solid workhorses that deliver superb sound under challenging conditions,” says Christian Poulsen, CEO of DPA Microphones. “The new d:screet Necklace Microphone is clearly meeting a need that we identified for a mic that can be mounted and removed quickly, and several times, by untrained talent without a sound expert nearby. With the updated solutions for our d:screet Omnidirectional Miniature Microphones,we’re fulfilling requests from users a for high-quality sound with a highly-durable housing and cable.”

During the show, the company is presenting two options that accomplish these needs. Incorporated on all d:screet Miniature Microphones, the robust strain relief version ensures that people who are not used to handling miniatures can feel reassured by the increased reliability. The heavy-duty 4060 and 4061 microphones, which are ideal for people who require even more enhanced security and for whom the visual appeal is of less importance, are perfect for placement in rigorous filming situations, such as incorporated into a combat suit for a fight scene or under a horse saddle in a period piece. It features a stainless steel housing, sturdy cable relief and a thicker .08-inch cable. Both enhanced versions are exceptionally durable and ideally suited to the rigors of broadcasts.

Combining the flexible mechanics of DPA’s modern d:fine ear mount solution with the sound qualities of the legendary 4066 Omni and 4088 Cardioid headsets, the new d:fine™ 66 and 88 Headset Microphones are ideal for broadcast productions with vocal performers who need to move freely without obstructions from a handheld mic or mic stand and address every need that actors, musicians and singers may face on live television. These new products join the original d:fine as well as the traditional 4066 and 4088 Miniature Headset Microphones under the company’s d:fine family, giving fans the choice between a variety of sound handling and size options, depending on the intended application.

“We have seen a growing need for durable body worn microphone solutions with excellent sound reproduction and an even sturdier casing for stringent use in live environments and similar settings,” adds Poulsen. “So, we launched the d:fine Headset Microphones with the belief that it would define a new generation of headsets. It certainly did meet our expectations, so we have now decided to expand the d:fine Headset series with this brilliant solution to give users a broad assortment of styles and features.”

