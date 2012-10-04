NUGEN Audio Strikes Distribution Deal With Music Marketing Inc.

LEEDS, U.K. -- Oct. 4, 2012 -- NUGEN Audio, creator of intuitive tools for audio professionals, has selected Toronto-based music software and hardware distributor Music Marketing to distribute and support its products throughout North America.

Music Marketing is a long-time distributor of audio plug-ins, and for that reason, NUGEN Audio products fit well into its product lineup. Ray Williams, president of Music Marketing, said NUGEN's loudness tools are especially helpful for its clients as they all seek to comply with today's loudness regulations.

In addition to the flagship real-time meter VisLM, the industry's first loudness metering plug-in compliant with EBU and ATSC standards, NUGEN Audio also provides a number of offline tools. LM-Correct is an Audio Suite plug-in designed to offer automatic, faster-than-real-time loudness analysis and correction within Avid(R) edit systems, including Media Composer(R), Pro Tools(R), Symphony(R), and News Cutter(R). It is ideal for rapid, intuitive correction in situations in which time is limited, providing an automatic method of rapidly conforming audio to current loudness standards.

NUGEN Audio's LMB system is an offline, file-based loudness analysis and correction program for a workstation environment. LMB is designed for rapid assessment and correction of files for loudness and true peak content to ITU-R BS.1770-1, ITU-R BS.1770-2, and EBU R128 specifications.

"At Music Marketing, we vet our music-technology products carefully so that we bring only the best ones to our customers," Williams said. "We like to be associated with the best brands in their respective fields, and NUGEN Audio certainly is one of those. By representing NUGEN Audio, we're adding another professional, high-end brand to our roster of products."

Music Marketing also represents brands such as Melodyne, RME, IK Multimedia, Sonnox, Sugar Bytes, Acorn, E-MU, Farfisa, FL Studio, Guitar Pro, and MusicLab.

"Music Marketing is made up of people with real-life experience in just about every aspect of music -- from composers to musicians to producers to DJs -- so they know just what customers need to get the job done," said Jon Schorah, NUGEN Audio creative director. "These are exactly the type of people we want representing our products."

NUGEN Audio's development roadmap includes solutions for 5.1 mixing, upmixing, and surround sound to add to its current roster of tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking.

# # #

About Music Marketing

Music Marketing provides the best and most inspiring music technology products for musicians in North America. The Toronto-based company has one mission: find the best music-technology products and introduce them to the vibrant North American market, and have fun doing it.

Our diverse staff represents many decades of experience on all sides of the music business -- software, hardware, and content. Our resellers are a highly motivated part of a team dedicated to bringing the most inspiring music products to the creative people who want them.

About NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio creates innovative, intuitive professional audio tools for high-end music producers, post-production engineers, and broadcasters. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the design team, the company's products make it easier to deliver better quality, save time, and reduce costs. NUGEN Audio's tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in broadcast, music, and audio production. For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/NUGEN/VisLM-H.zip