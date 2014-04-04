Miller Camera Support, LLC Partners With AbelCine to Open New, Exclusive West Coast Product and Service Center

LOS ANGELES, APRIL 4, 2014 - Miller Camera Support Equipment, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, is pleased to announce that the Burbank facility of AbelCine, a professional products and services provider meeting the needs of content creators working in digital cinema, high-speed, 3D, broadcast, new media and communications, will be its new, exclusive authorized product and service center on the West Coast. This relationship is part of Miller’s plan to further support its customers and continue expanding its presence in the region.

“Due to AbelCine’s great reputation and technical knowledge in the film and television industries, Miller is thrilled to be partnering with the company on this new venture,” says Gus Harilaou, Regional Manager for the Americas, Miller Camera Support, LLC. “At Miller, we greatly value our customers, and now with AbelCine as our sole service center on the West Coast, we will be able to offer our customers local service support, while having the opportunity to expand our sales operations to serve a wider audience.”

Every Miller Camera Support, LLC product includes a three-year warranty on all materials and workmanship. AbelCine will provide warranty and non-warranty repairs on all Miller Camera Support, LLC fluid heads, tripods and accessories.

“Miller introduced the world’s first patented fluid action tripod head in 1946, and since then, the company continues to design and produce pioneering products with incredible strength and reliability,” says Rich Abel, Vice-President/COO, AbelCine. “We are honored that Miller entrusts us to not only carry its products, but to service its equipment when necessary. We are excited to embark on this business partnership, because we know that the company’s products are highly regarded in the film, television and broadcast industries and will serve our customers well.”

About AbelCine

AbelCine, established in 1989, is a leading supplier of professional film and digital equipment with facilities in New York City, Burbank, CA and Chicago, IL. Core services include equipment sales, rental, technical services, integration services, and training. The company is the North American agent for Phantom high-speed cameras, as well as an Arri digital camera reseller, Sony Solutions Reseller, Panasonic Specialty Reseller, and Canon Professional Production System Reseller. They are also the first Carl Zeiss Authorized Service Partner in North America, as well as an Authorized Angenieux Service Center, and a Canon Cinema Lens Service Partner. For more information, visit www.abelcine.com.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.