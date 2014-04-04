Cuescript Makes Its Company Debut at the 2014 NAB Show

New Prompting Solutions Provider Launched by Industry Veterans

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 4, 2014 - CueScript, a provider of creative prompting solutions with feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs, is proud to make its company debut at the 2014 NAB Show (Booth N2919). Industry veterans Michael Accardi, President; Brian Larter, Managing Director; and Peter Carey, Group CFO, have come together, bringing their collective wealth of broadcast industry experience and knowledge to launch CueScript, a new prompting solutions provider with a unique approach.



At the core of CueScript is a desire to meet and exceed the expectations of its customers and users from the beginning, building towards successful longstanding relationships. The company's range of innovative hardware and software solutions are derived from the extensive knowledge base of its founders, built upon the industry experience each has gained within all areas of production.

"Brian, Peter and I are extremely excited and very fortunate to introduce CueScript to the broadcast community at this year's NAB show," says Michael Accardi, President, CueScript. "It has been our goal from the start to pool our deep understanding of the industry in order to work closely with distributors, vendors and OEM partners to gain the invaluable insight necessary to provide customers with the solutions they need. We look forward to meeting with industry friends and new faces and invite all to visit us at this year's show."

In addition to the company's launch, CueScript will also unveil its first product introduction, the CSM17 17" LED High Brightness HD-SDI Prompter Monitor. This new prompter brings together innovative features, including standard, built-in LED cue lights that offer LED adjustable brightness and 180-degree viewing. The CSM17 offers modern solutions for demanding production applications-from location to studio and is designed to meet and exceed all necessary requirements for today's various broadcast environments. Accardi, Larter and Carey will be available for interviews at CueScript's NAB booth, where attendees can also view a demo of the new CSM17.

About CueScript

Launched in 2014 by industry veterans Michael Accardi, Peter Carey and Brian Larter, CueScript provides creative teleprompting hardware and software solutions, with innovative feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs. The company's top priority is to provide exceptional experiences to customers and users with its products and services, all of which are based on the vast industry experience of its founders and its close relationships with distributors, vendors and OEM partners. Backed by the company's unique approach to prompting, CueScript's top priority is to meet and exceed the expectations of its customers and users from the beginning, as they work together to build successful longstanding relationships.