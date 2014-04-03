EditShare Powers 4K Media Workflows with New 40-Gigabit Ethernet Shared Storage Options

Now offering support for uncompressed 4K DPX and high uncompressed HD stream counts; delivers blazing-fast performance

Boston, MA — April 3, 2014 —EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, is leveraging new 40-Gigabit Ethernet technology to optimize performance for 4K and other high-resolution workflows across its EditShare shared storage solutions. “Since the very beginning, we have pushed the boundaries of Ethernet. EditShare was first in the industry to leverage standard Gigabit Ethernet for post-production workflows. We were also the first to ship 10-Gigabit Ethernet, supporting uncompressed HD over a TCP/IP network. We are breaking new ground once again with incredible performance using 40-Gigabit Ethernet to support 4K workflows. Visitors to our booth will see first-hand that 40-Gigabit Ethernet has the horsepower needed to support uncompressed 4K DPX as well as huge uncompressed HD stream counts,” comments Andy Liebman, founder and CEO, EditShare. “Depending on the application you use, we can see performance up to 1.6 GB/sec over SMB2. It's perfect for UltraHD DPX at frame rates up to 30 fps and full-raster 4K DPX at frame rates up to 25 fps.”

The new 40-Gigabit Ethernet EditShare shared storage systems shown at NAB are powered by switch and network card technology from Mellanox, as well as network cards from Chelsio. “Mellanox 40-Gigabit network interface cards and switches deliver high-bandwidth and industry-leading connectivity for performance-driven server applications such as shared storage for video,” states Asaf Wachtel, senior director of business development, Mellanox. “We are pleased to partner with EditShare who has continually been on the cutting edge of Ethernet-based storage for the media and entertainment industry.”

EditShare Shared Storage – a Tiered Storage Environment with Integrated Media Asset Management

Known for its advanced project sharing capabilities for Avid, Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, Lightworks and other industry-standard non-linear editors, all EditShare collaborative storage systems also feature comprehensive Flow media asset management as well as Ark backup and archiving capabilities. The flagship EditShare Flow application seamlessly integrates with EditShare shared storage, enhancing the workflow to include file ingest, scanning, logging, cataloging, automation, web-based access to clips, searching and much more. EditShare Ark provides near-line and offline backup and archiving to spinning disks and/or LTO tapes. With Flow at the front end of Ark, users can easily set backup and archive rules, search near-line and deep archives, and view proxy files before restoring full-resolution media to EditShare Media Spaces.

Tremendous Performance

In addition to its comprehensive workflow tools, EditShare shared storage provides industry-leading throughput and stream counts. When working in uncompressed HD, 2K or 4K, a single 16-drive EditShare shared storage system can sustain over 700 MB/second in any combination of reading or writing. Optional SSD and 15,000-RPM SAS drive configurations are available for even greater performance.

Impressive Scalability

EditShare shared storage systems can expand in two ways: “up” via an Expansion Chassis and “out” via additional EditShare storage servers. With EditShare’s Extreme Scalable Architecture (ESA), expanding into the petabytes is no more complicated than adding additional EditShare storage servers to the network.

EditShare NAB 2014 Press Briefing

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2014 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

