Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Hosts Interactive RF Central microLite HD Link Demonstrations at NAB 2014

WHO:Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast and Sports & Entertainment markets.

WHAT: Alvin Taveras,IMT Business Development Manager, Sports & Entertainment, is hosting several “Introduction to RF Central microLite HD Link” seminars that will demonstrate the ease-of-operation of setting up a complete RF Central microLite system in the field. Attendees will have the opportunity to deploy the system by capturing and transmitting footage in real time, direct from the show floor. The seminar will also provide a detailed product demonstration of the complete family of RF Central microLite HD Transmitters and Receivers. Comprising theRF Central microLite HD camera-top transmitter and two RF Central microLite HD camera-back transmitters, including the Anton/Bauer and V-Clip mounts, the complete microLite family of HD transmitters and receivers will be on display throughout the show.

WHERE: The Vitec Group’s Live Event Area (Booth C6025)

WHEN:Monday, April 7, 10:30 am – 11:00 am and 1:45 pm – 2:15 pm

Presenter: Alvin Taveras, IMT Business Development Manager,

Sports & Entertainment

Tuesday, April 8, 11:15 am – 11:45 am and 3:30 pm – 4:00 pm

Presenter: Alvin Taveras, IMT Business Development Manager,

Sports & Entertainment

Wednesday, April 9, 12:00 pm – 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm – 3:00 pm

Presenter: Alvin Taveras, IMT Business Development Manager,

Sports & Entertainment

Thursday, April 10, 10:30 am – 11:00 am

Presenter: Alvin Taveras, IMT Business Development Manager,

Sports & Entertainment

WHY: To demonstrate to those in attendance at the 2014 NAB Show how the state-of-the-art RF Central microLite HD link can streamline newsgathering and ensure fast deployment and on-air transmission from the news scene. The complete line of products offers a full range of docking options for compatibility with nearly every ENG camera on the market. Developed for the new generation of HD (SDI)-capable compact cameras, RF Central microLite HD links have been specially designed to address the current domestic and international broadcasting band requirements within a single unit.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. IMT’s solid reputation as a quality leader and a trusted provider of mission-critical wireless video solutions has enabled the company to obtain business with state and local police departments, NASA, the Department of Justice, the US Air Force as well as blue chip defense contractors. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found at www.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the Broadcast & Video, Photographic and Military, Aerospace and Government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2012 revenue of £345.3 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three Divisions: Videocom, Imaging and Services.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Imaging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography and video.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support to TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at: www.vitecgroup.com.

