Tennis Channel Chooses DigitalGlue for Master Control Upgrade

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. -- April 1, 2014 -- Major U.S. cable sports network Tennis Channel has chosen DigitalGlue, formerly TBC Integration, to provide systems integration and installation services for a complete upgrade of the network's master control facility in Culver City, Calif. DigitalGlue has recently completed the first phase of the project with the installation of Harmonic Spectrum(TM) MediaCenter(TM) media servers with integrated storage to replace aging playout equipment.

"We selected DigitalGlue after an intensive six-month evaluation process, and during that period we were won over by the consultants' thoughtfulness, expertise, and complete absence of high-pressure sales tactics," said Randall Heer, vice president, broadcast operations, Tennis Channel. "Even before we were ready to purchase equipment, the DigitalGlue consultants took the time to go over our questions and discuss concepts. With its impressive track record of delivering comprehensive digital video solutions based on best-of-breed equipment like Harmonic, DigitalGlue was the natural choice for our master control upgrade project."

For the new master control environment, DigitalGlue brought in market-leading Harmonic MediaCenter servers to replace aging Harris master control equipment that was nearing its end-of-life. With one Harmonic server operating as the main and the other as backup, each server includes eight playout channels and four record channels. A separate Harmonic Media Application Server (MAS) asset management platform mirrors both playout servers to provide additional redundancy. All 24 hours of Tennis Channel programming, including more than 2,500 hours of live tournament coverage every year, is played out by the Harmonic equipment.

"Tennis Channel is well-known for its forward-thinking approach to technology and commitment to staying on the leading edge of broadcasting, and its master control upgrade is a prime example," said Sean Busby, president and co-founder, DigitalGlue. "This is precisely the type of strategic and mission-critical project at which we excel. We appreciate the opportunity to work with Tennis Channel and look forward to a successful and fulfilling partnership well into the future."

Established in 2003, Tennis Channel is the only 24-hour, television-based multimedia destination dedicated to the professional sport and passionate lifestyle of tennis. A hybrid of comprehensive sports, health, fitness, pop culture, entertainment, lifestyle and travel programming, the network houses every aspect of the wide-ranging, worldwide tennis community. It also has the most concentrated single-sport coverage in television, with telecast rights to the US Open, Wimbledon, Roland Garros (French Open), Australian Open, Olympus US Open Series, ATP Masters Series, top-tier Sony Ericsson WTA Tour championship competitions, Davis Cup and Fed Cup by BNP Paribas, and Hyundai Hopman Cup. Tennis Channel is carried by nine of the top 10 MSOs, Verizon FiOS TV, and has a national footprint via DIRECTV and DISH Network. For more information, visit www.tennischannel.com.

DigitalGlue is an industry-leading systems integrator for all things digital video -- contribution, postproduction, distribution, broadcast, cable, and streaming. Decades of experience coupled with in-house, expert software development capabilities equip the company to turn any concept into reality. Long-standing relationships with top-of-the-line manufacturers dedicated to open standards and a team of highly skilled engineers enable DigitalGlue to create custom solutions with today's technology with an eye on the future. More information is available at www.digitalglue.com.

