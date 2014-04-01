Motion Path and Bigstudios Join Forces to Deliver Complete Broadcast Graphics Solutions

MONTREAL and TORONTO -- April 1, 2014 -- Award-winning design agencies Motion Path and Bigstudios today announced a partnership to provide comprehensive, state-of-the-art graphics for major broadcast productions. By combining Motion Path's industry-leading design expertise in data-driven, real-time graphics with Bigstudios' centers of excellence in motion graphics, animation, and branding, the two companies will be able to offer clients a one-stop shop covering all aspects of motion design and multiple-platform, data-driven, real-time graphics.

Motion Path is a creative services provider that has designed real-time and 3D graphics for some of television's highest profile broadcasts, including Super Bowl XXXIII, U.S. presidential elections, and the newscasts of practically every major news network. As one of North America's most experienced design and animation studios, Bigstudios has designed motion graphics for myriad broadcasters, from MTV to ESPN. Its portfolio of programming includes multiple Super Bowls, NCAA Final Four, Major League Baseball, ESPN Monday Night Football, and prime-time news for CBS and ABC. The combined companies offer more than three decades of experience in motion graphics and visual effects; network branding and show packages; real-time, data-driven graphics on any platform (e.g. Orad, Vizrt, ChyronHego); and custom digital displays of any scale, from sets to malls to stadiums.

After working together on numerous ad hoc projects -- most recently, the high-profile and hugely successful launch of the NASH Football Network, the inaugural network for the Russian Football Premier League (RFPL) -- Motion Path and Bigstudios saw an opportunity to formalize their relationship to offer broadcasters a world-class, turnkey graphics solution that previously could only be obtained from multiple vendors. Through the partnership, the two studios will be able to provide a comprehensive service package that includes motion graphics, data-driven graphics, production logic, and data integration and implementation. In addition, by combining their contacts and client base, Motion Path and Bigstudios will be able to capitalize on opportunities in the broader international marketplace.

"As Motion Path is for info graphics and digital display, the Bigstudios team is the cream of the crop for branding, design, and animation. A four-time Emmy winner, Bigstudios has produced some of the most outstanding broadcast designs in North America," said Anton Maximovsky, president and CEO, Motion Path. "This partnership is much more than two companies joining forces. It's about giving our joint clients a single point of access to two distinctive areas of expertise. At the same time, we're pollinating that expertise across all platforms to ensure amazing creativity, innovation, and design coherence. In this case, the whole is truly greater than the sum of its parts."

"With its almost 20-year track record of producing the highest quality info graphics for the biggest names in the business, Motion Path is the ideal partner to help us move our company to the next level and gain access to larger, higher-visibility projects that expand our international footprint," said Jocelyne Meinert, owner and director of Bigstudios. "But the big winners are our joint clients. No longer will they have to coordinate with separate groups, spend time managing file sharing or patchy design solutions, or worry about creative strength. We'll provide a single point of control and accountability for all aspects of the project to ensure fantastic-looking results and impeccable implementation."

Further information about Motion Path is available at www.motion-path.com. More information about Bigstudios is available at www.bigstudios.com.

# # #

About Motion Path

With an emphasis on real-time 3D broadcast graphics, Motion Path is a creative agency comprised of seasoned industry professionals from the broadcast world who have delivered some of the highest profile productions in television. These include the Super Bowl XXXIII, the World Series, U.S. presidential elections, and newscasts for ABC, NBC, CNN, CNBC, ESPN, Fox, Global, and CBC/Radio Canada, among many others. The Motion Path team has won a number of prestigious design awards from the Broadcast Design Association (BDA) and OMNI Intermedia for work on design projects in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Recently, the company has been applying its broadcast expertise and experience on data visualization projects for Fortune 500 customers such as Blackberry and Cisco. For more information, visit www.motion-path.com.

About Bigstudios

Bigstudios has been creating award-winning broadcast motion graphics, visual effects, and animation since 1991 -- making it one of the most experienced design and animation studios in North America. In addition to numerous international Broadcast Design Association (BDA) and PROMAX awards, Bigstudios has been nominated 15 times for Emmy Awards and has won four times for art direction, production, and graphic design. As a full-service production facility working from original concepts to final animation and special effects, Bigstudios has provided the full gamut of broadcast graphics packages, from brand launch and brand refresh projects, to visual effects, to live-action and animated original long-format productions. For more information, visit www.bigstudios.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Links:

www.wallstcom.com/MotionPath/MotionPathandBigstudios-RussianPremierFootball-1.jpg

www.wallstcom.com/MotionPath/MotionPathandBigstudios-NCAA_MarchMadness.JPG

Photo Caption: NCAA March Madness campaign -- CBS/Turner/TruTV/TNT and data-driven graphics, Russian Premiere Football League