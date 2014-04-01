Nexidia Dialogue Search Integrates With IPV Curator

Nexidia, developer of dialogue and audio analysis products and technologies for optimizing audio and video media, today announced that its Dialogue Search software has been integrated with the IPV Curator media asset management (MAM) system. Dialogue Search is a tool that uses Nexidia's patented technology to search for any spoken word or phrase across massive media libraries in seconds. IPV publishes media for indexing automatically into Dialogue Search, and the Dialogue Search results are then directly integrated into the IPV Curator search experience, enhancing the user's ability to discover and reuse assets.

"It has always been a priority to help our users to better leverage their assets with IPV Curator and make their media management tasks easier," said David Cole, CEO of IPV. "Now, with the help of Nexidia, we are extremely pleased to offer our customers compelling new ways to search and manage their media assets."

"The goal of this collaboration is to provide IPV users with a new search method using words and phrases on top of their traditional search via logged metadata," said Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager of Nexidia's Media and Entertainment division. "This tight integration dramatically expands IPV Curator's search options and enhances the user experience, which in turn improves the discoverability of media and the return on investment not only for all assets managed by the MAM, but also in terms of resources saved from logging or transcription."

The integration was possible through Dialogue Search APIs and marks the first fully integrated version of Dialogue Search into a MAM system. The IPV MAM is unique in that it offers organized hierarchal metadata tracks and asset structures, an advancement that allows for increased automation. By combining this MAM with Dialogue Search, users have more choices for discovering assets and segments of specific interest.

The companies will demonstrate the integration for the first time at the 2014 NAB show. IPV Curator with Nexidia Dialogue Search is available now.

More information about Nexidia Dialogue Search and other Nexidia products is available at www.nexidia.tv.

About IPV

IPV's products streamline media management and production processes, enabling teams to collaborate on creative works with the ability to ingest, catalogue, archive, and edit content or live highlights; exploiting camera originals, archived materials, and social media trending data to produce compelling content on omnipresent digital platforms. In successful daily use by the top 10 leading broadcasters and more than 500 installations worldwide, IPV's products are proven to be rugged, reliable, and scalable in use. Additional information about IPV is available at www.ipv.com.

About Nexidia

Nexidia is the audio and video search company with patented technologies and breakthrough applications that make it quick and easy for customers to gain new insight, boost their competitive advantage, and monetize large volumes of audio and video assets from entertainment, sports, news, education, corporate, government, financial, house of worship, and non-profit organizations. More information is available at www.nexidia.tv.

