MEWShop Announces New Mac OS X Mavericks Support Essentials Workshop

New York, New York – April 1, 2014 –Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop), the cutting-edge authorized digital training destination for post-production and content creators, recently announced the new Mac OS X Mavericks Support Essentials workshop. Ideal for personnel using Mac products and those looking to more effectively navigate their way around the OS X Mavericks systems, this three-day course provides an in-depth exploration of troubleshooting on OS S Mavericks. It is designed to give students a tour of the breadth and depth of OS X Mavericks as well as the best methods for effectively supporting users of OS X Mavericks systems. A combination of lectures and hands-on exercises, the workshop is specifically designed to provide real-world experience and learning.

What You Will Learn

The Mac OS X Mavericks workshop provides a step-by-step outline of the troubleshooting process, as well as how to use different tools and resources. Students will learn the features and functionality of OS X Mavericks, including how to find more information for easier use. The course will also serve as preparation for Apple Certified Support Professional (ACSP) 10.9 certification. Enter the workshop with a basic knowledge of OS X and computer navigation and finish with the know-how needed to become an authorized OS X user and educator.

Take the First Step to OS X Expertise and Sign Up Now

Workshops are available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For an in-depth course outline, please visit MEWShop’s course subject listing. To find out more information about custom dates, please send an email with your preferences.

Register now to begin sharpening your Mac OS X skills for only 1,695 USD.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop – Certified Training in New York City and Your City

Headquartered in the Flatiron District of New York City, Manhattan Edit Workshop was founded in 2002 with the goal of providing cutting-edge instruction on Apple®, Adobe® and Avid® platforms. Since then, MEWShop has added Digital Cinema Production classes, DaVinci Resolve, Autodesk® Smoke®, Assimilate Scratch training and a two-week documentary film production course to its already impressive curriculum. MEWShop’s signature Six-Week Intensive is a jump-start for anyone looking for a career in post-production, while weekend and one-week courses introduce and solidify core editing concepts. Corporate and group training offer a customized curriculum, either in-house or on-site, for professionals eager to learn a new skill or to build on existing ones. The facility’s focus on small workshops, highly skilled and certified faculty, and a results-oriented curriculum has quickly won it the reputation as New York’s premier post-production teaching facility.

