i-Yuno Unveils directcaption.com - Fast Turnaround, Cloud-Based Online Caption Service

Burbank, CA -- While there are many caption vendors in the market, getting video captioned quickly and easily has been problematic and mostly unattainable when using the various services. That’s all changed due to a new cloud-based service now being offered by i-Yuno Media Group Americas, a veteran captioning and subtitling company located in Burbank, California that for the past 12 years has worked with many of the most high-profile global TV channel providers.

i-Yuno’s new service (available at http://www.directcaption.com) offers the industry’s fastest project turnaround times—of from 1 to 3 days, depending on the required service—and the lowest price in the industry: $4/minute for pure transcription and $6/min for full description closed captions that includes speaker ID and sound effects.

Whether short- or long-form video clips are delivered, i-Yuno’s innovative captioning service allows users to quickly upload videoto the secure cloud. Users can also upload multiple videos at once.

Once uploaded, the duration of the video is automatically calculated, and subscribers to the service use their credit cards to securely pay. After the order is placed, a project manager will send an email to confirm the initiation of the project and the customer receives a link to their project. It’s that simple.

Clicking on the link will enable users to export more than 80 different caption file formats or they can choose to utilize i-Yuno’s cloud-based caption to review or make modifications before they export a file.

“Understanding that broadcasters and content distributers have limited budgets and manpower to dedicate to captioning, the goal here is to make captioning of all types of video files [and complying with government mandates] as easy and cost-effective as possible,” said David Lee, president of i-Yuno Media Group. “Ordering services online has become commonplace in virtually every sector of business and this new service is intended to be just as easy to use. The results speak for themselves.”

For more information on i-Yuno’s new online captioning service, visit directcaption.com.

About i-Yuno Media Group

i-Yuno is a 12 year+ company specialized in subtitling, captioning and dubbing services plus developing relevant technologies. i-Yuno services international channels from 7 global offices. i-Yuno is the developer of MediaTrans, the most dominant subtitling S/W in Korea and also sold across the world through various distributors. i-Yuno launched its US operation in early Feb 2014, and has moved its core teams to concentrate in US penetration. Further information: www.iyunomg.com

