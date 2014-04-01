Haivision Announces HEVC Encoding/Transcoding Solution for Today’s Real World Applications

MONTREAL, CANADA — April 1, 2014 — Today, Haivision announced its HEVC baseband encoding and HEVC / H.264 transcoding solution, Kraken HEVC, providing significantly better video quality for backhaul over constricted networks.

Built on Haivision’s Kraken transcoder platform, the new HEVC implementation is designed for government and enterprise applications such as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and video backhaul contribution. Within these environments, the challenge is to achieve the best picture quality over satellite and other constrained networks (typically in the 1 Mbps to 3 Mbps bandwidth range). Using Haivision’s implementation of HEVC, early adopters have experienced picture quality gains of up to 50 percent over H.264.

For Kraken HEVC users, the workflow involves receiving high bitrate H.264 streams or baseband inputs, converting these signals to HEVC for transport, and then reconverting the stream from HEVC to H.264 for distribution throughout their ecosystem.

“We are leading the market in HEVC and delivering optimized HEVC solutions for our clients,” said Mahmoud Al-Daccak, chief technology officer at Haivision. “Developed in collaboration with a number of government customers, we are helping them squeeze the most out of costly and constricted contribution networks for mission critical applications. While others may be driving towards 4K, our initial HEVC efforts are focused on addressing our customers’ current challenges.”

Featuring sub 0.5 seconds of latency and optimized for 720p/1080p applications, the Kraken HEVC transcoder is available on a compact 14” deep server appliance designed for power and space constrained applications such as satellite trucks. HEVC encoding and transcoding will be a software upgrade option to all installed Kraken systems. For more information on Kraken HEVC, visit: http://www.haivision.com/products/transcoders/kraken.

Haivision will demonstrate Kraken HEVC at NAB 2014 at the Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel (Paramount Room, 3400 Paradise Rd) from April 7-9. For more information, visit: http://www.haivision.com/nab.

