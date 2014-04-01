DK-Technologies Launches Entry Level DK T7 Audio Meter at NAB 2014

Just months after launching its versatile DK T7 audio meter, DK-Technologies is using the NAB 2014 platform to launch a brand new, entry level version of this ground-breaking product (Booth N1202 in conjunction with Ward-Beck). The DK T7 Stereo is aimed squarely at engineers who are only working with stereo audio, whether that be in radio, post production or recording music for subsequent CD release. Designed to be intuitive, the DK T7 Stereo has an easy to use, fast responding touch interface that makes it a breeze to set up and operate. Like its DK T7 big brother, the DK T7 Stereo offers high precision features and functionality at a highly cost effective price &S211; just €2895 or USD 4890 MSRP. Its extensive feature-set includes industry compliant Loudness readings, Vectorscope, FFT spectrum analysis and Loudness Logging and Reporting. "We recognized that our DK T7 audio meter was perfect for engineers working in stereo, but that we could reduce the cost to them by removing multichannel capabilities and SDI interface," says Uffe Kjems Hansen, Product Marketing Director of DK-Technologies. "Therefore we have targeted the same tools for stereo metering, and made it a much more cost-effective bargain." The DK T7 Stereo includes balanced and unbalanced AES I/O, Analogue stereo inputs, headphone outputs as well as HDMI for external screen view. It is available as a stand-alone desktop or a 19&S221; rack mounted unit. DK-Technologies can also offer in-console mounting options for console manufacturers and customers who prefer their meter to be integral to their desk. -ends- About DK-Technologies DK-Technologies develops and produces audio meters, video waveform monitors and video sync and test signal generators. Alongside its worldwide distributor network, DK-Technologies also operates branch offices in Denmark, Germany, UK and USA. www.dk-technologies.com