Magic Bullet Looks Reborn

Completely rebuilt. GPU-accelerated. New color correction tools. Free update.

March 31, 2014 -- Today, Red Giant announced Magic Bullet Looks 2.5, an upcoming free update for current users of Looks and the Red Giant Color Suite. The free update includes new color correction tools, better previewing of presets, and a major bump in speed.

“It might look mostly the same at first glance,” said Nate Sparks, Red Giant Color Suite product manager, “but what’s under the hood is brand-spanking entirely new. Magic Bullet Looks has been around for a long time, and we know how much users depend on it every day in their work. But we reached a point in development where the older technology it was built on was holding us back.”

Rather than continuing to build Looks on old code, the developers chose to spend the last year rebuilding it entirely from scratch - preserving the hugely popular Magic Bullet Looks experience while giving it new life and a bright future.

“A few weeks ago, we announced an entirely new development platform and effects library called Universe,” said Red Giant co-founder Andrew Little. “That technology allows us to quickly create new effects and update existing ones quickly. Magic Bullet Looks has been rebuilt on the same flexible, GPU-enhanced technology, and it opens the door for us to do a lot more with Looks and other existing products in the future.“

In the meantime, you don’t have to wait to get new features out of Magic Bullet Looks. The free update includes the following enhancements:

Speed increases of up to 95% on Windows® and more than 25% on Mac®.

increases of up to 95% on Windows® and more than 25% on Mac®. Improved Looks Previewing: allows users to hover over Looks to preview the results.

allows users to hover over Looks to preview the results. Strength Slider: control the overall strength of your entire Look with an easy-to-use, key-framable slider.

control the overall strength of your entire Look with an easy-to-use, key-framable slider. LUT Tool: allows users to import .cube LUTs as well as 12 new LUT presets.

allows users to import .cube LUTs as well as 12 new LUT presets. S-Curve Tool: makes it easy to add contrast without losing detail.

makes it easy to add contrast without losing detail. Better Custom Looks Management: makes it easier to share your Looks with other editors.

“These updates are just the beginning,” said Sparks. “We’ve wanted to do much more with Magic Bullet Looks. And now, with Looks rebuilt, you can expect to see big things in the future.”

Pricing & Availability

Magic Bullet Looks 2.5 will be available in Q2 as a free upgrade for current users of Magic Bullet Looks 2. Learn more about the Magic Bullet Looks 2.5 upgrade athttp://redgiant.com/magicbulletupgrade.

The Red Pledge

Red Pledge is Red Giant’s commitment to customer happiness, with no purchasing hassles. Learn about the Red Pledge guarantee at www.redgiantsoftware.com/redpledge/.

About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who work together to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and motion designers. As a company, our culture is focused on finding balance between work and life - we call it “the double bottom line” - and it has helped us create our philosophy of ignoring complexity in favor of building simple tools that yield giant results in less time. Over the last decade or so, our products (like Magic Bullet and Trapcode) have become the standard in film and broadcast post-production. It’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of TV without seeing our software in use. Red Giant tools are built from our own continuing experiences as artists in the field. We believe in providing not only tools for artists, but inspiration for them in the form of award winning short films and free training. Learn more about us atwww.redgiant.com.

####