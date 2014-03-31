HARMAN’s AKG Aids International Understanding: New CSX IRS10 Infrared Language Distribution System from AKG Ensures Uncompromised Security and 10 Channels of Digital Transmission

VIENNA, Austria –HARMAN’s AKG introduces the new CSX IRS10 infrared language distribution system. Ideal for conferencing, tour guide and assistive listening applications, the CSX IRS10 offers 10 channels of digital infrared transmission and uncompromised security.

The next-generation AKG CSX IRS10 is based on a 10-channel PPM (Pulse Phase Modulation) technology, ensuring absolute security. The system is easily expandable to any room size. PPM also always uses the whole LED panel, regardless of whether someone is using one or 10 channels, which leads to the same radiation power and coverage area even if one is changing the number of needed channels.

The heart of the system is the CSX BIR10 breakout box. It takes either the channels of an AKG CS5 system or any other 10 channels fed to it and modulates them on the infrared carrier. Two new radiators transmit the IR light into the room. The two radiators (CSX IRT3 and CSX IRT4) differ in terms of radiation angle. AKG now offers a floodlight for lower ceilings and a spotlight to cast the IR signal a greater distance, making it the ideal solution for any kind of room.

The receivers offer two jog dial selectors to select the requested channel and to adjust the output level to the headphones. Both functions, as well as battery status, are shown on the OLED display. A standard 3.5mm stereo jack plug enables connection to headphones. A charging/storage case for 50 units is available to charge the 2700mAh NiMh rechargeable batteries (up to 20 hours operation time).

