Thomson Video Networks' New TimePlanner Application for XMS Management System Brings Agility to Service Plan Management

RENNES, France -- March 28, 2014 -- Thomson Video Networks today announced that it will debut TimePlanner, a new application that is part of the XMS(TM) Network Management System, at the 2014 NAB Show. Enabling the scheduling and automation of complex service plan changes, TimePlanner not only gives XMS users the flexibility they need to manage rapid service plan changes, but also greatly simplifies headend operations.

"As part of XMS, TimePlanner adds powerful profiling and scheduling capabilities on top of an existing premium mix of system features, including Flextream 2.0 statistical multiplexing, high-availability architecture designs, and field-proven scrambling management," said Stéphane Cloirec, director, product management, Thomson Video Networks. "By making it easy to manage service plan elements ranging from the full bouquet down to individual program components, the intuitive TimePlanner GUI enables XMS users to optimize their use of bandwidth while delivering more of the content their customers demand."

The launch of TimePlanner for XMS brings a new degree of agility to all broadcast operations based on Thomson Video Networks solutions, whether for satellite, terrestrial, cable, IPTV, or OTT delivery. In such operations, TimePlanner allows bouquet operators to schedule critical tasks, such as the modification of a large number of channels, changes to the channel lineup, or management of recurring clear/scrambled transitions -- all without the need for human intervention.

Taking advantage of the powerful new XMS profiling engine, the TimePlanner application also enables users to adapt and improve their service offerings by proposing more programs within bandwidth constraints, advertising premium content with higher viewing experience, adjusting to viewing usage patterns, and provisioning unique or short-term events. An all-new graphical user interface simplifies these and other day-to-day video headend operations.

