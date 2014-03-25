NVerzion Improves Data Protection for Broadcasters With NGenius(TM)

SALT LAKE CITY -- March 25, 2014 -- NVerzion, a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced NGenius(TM), a new open source storage solution that provides broadcasters and media companies with a reliable, cloud-based automation and storage solution for preserving and protecting data.

"NVerzion is constantly seeking to enhance the functionality of its automation systems to meet the needs of next-generation broadcast environments, especially with regard to supercharged media creation, processing, and distributed content between operations," said Reed Haslam, director of sales and marketing at NVerzion. "By offering a robust, secure data storage solution, NGenius will be able to provide broadcasters a total package for automation and content protection that is cost-effective, flexible, and reliable."

Perfect for storing long-term assets, NGenius enables broadcasters to house their video assets in the cloud, in an area that is geographically separate from their broadcast facilities, to guarantee that data is safe during a catastrophic event and over long periods of time. By eliminating the need for additional onsite storage, NGenius dramatically reduces a broadcaster's capital equipment expenses.

NGenius is built around an advanced archive platform. Data is stored on dedicated media housed in a SSAE 16 SOC 1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2, and SOC 3 Tier III Design Certified Data Center available from anywhere in the world, offering broadcasters maximum flexibility. Using the built-in intelligent rules within the automation system, valued assets can be processed and protected, instantly. Once the primary copy is written, a replicated or second copy is made to tape. When the second tape is full, it is immediately removed from the library and moved to a secure offsite location, providing broadcasters with enhanced long-term retention and viability.

NVerzion's Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS) automation system seamlessly delivers a broadcaster's video and audio assets to the cloud storage system, speeding up their file-based workflow. The flexible, scalable automation system offers total redundancy and an open architecture that allows broadcasters to control a variety of third party equipment, including master control/routing, storage, graphics, and traffic systems. Leveraging software components to control and integrate legacy hardware and software systems into a unified platform, CLASS delivers continuous and reliable operation. At the 2014 NAB Show, NVerzion will demonstrate CLASS at booth N2533.

