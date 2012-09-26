Mexico's PCTV Deploys Chyron's BlueNet(TM) Workflow and SHOUT 2.0 Social Media Editor

Implementation to Bring Dynamic Graphics and Social Media to Live Broadcasts

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Sept. 26, 2012 -- Chyron today announced that cable operator PCTV is installing four HyperX³.¹ on-air graphics systems at its teleport and main studio in Mexico City to bring a state-of-the-art BlueNet(TM) graphics workflow into its live sports and entertainment production environment. The Chyron systems will support daily graphics production and playout, as well as production of high-profile sports events held in Mexico and around the world. PCTV will leverage Chyron's new SHOUT 2.0 Social Media Editor to bring social media conversations to air quickly and easily.

"We began our transition to digital television three years ago, and the installation of the HyperX³.¹ systems will enable us to take another significant step forward in distinguishing our broadcasts with a modern look," said Jorge Etienne, engineering director at PCTV. "With our new HyperX³.¹ systems, we will be able to speed up our workflows and realize a better ROI. While the creative solutions and possibilities enabled by Chyron's Lyric PRO software will add value to our channel and the PCTV brand, SHOUT's integration of social media elements into the Chyron graphics workflow brings exciting new capabilities to our operations and will enable us to deliver high-quality interactive live broadcasts."

PCTV's custom-tailored BlueNet workflow includes the HyperX³.¹, Chyron's flagship on-air graphics system ideal for live sports channels, news stations, and outside broadcast productions. This extremely fast, powerful, and easy-to-use platform features seamless creation-to-playout capabilities and real-time 2D/3D animation. Chyron's award-winning Lyric(TM) PRO graphics creation software is a standard feature of HyperX³.¹ that will enable the graphics department at PCTV to take graphics from concept to air quickly. PCTV also will use the SHOUT application to monitor and route social media conversations to its HyperX³.¹ graphics systems for playout.

"Chyron is a very well-recognized and highly respected company in Mexico, and in our evaluation, the company's HyperX³.¹ proved by far to be the most reliable and best locally supported brand -- the best on the market right now," said David Palma, director of operations at PCTV. "The HyperX³.¹ meets our requirements by enabling a strong, interoperable, and collaborative workflow that is fully integrated with our news center, and by providing compatibility with third-party software without rendering. As a result, we expect to achieve a better on-air look that helps to strengthen our relationships with sponsors and drive viewer ratings even higher."

"Chyron's powerful BlueNet workflow and SHOUT Social Media Editor are enriching live entertainment and sports events throughout Latin America, providing broadcasters and cable operators such as PCTV with a new level of flexibility and creativity in taking high-quality broadcast graphics and social media commentary to air," said Aldo Campisi, vice president, Latin America, at Chyron. "Along with a new office in Mexico, this key relationship is symbolic of Chyron's rapidly growing presence within the region, and we are delighted to be PCTV's chosen graphics playout and second-screen solution provider."

Further information about BlueNet, HyperX³.¹, SHOUT, and other Chyron products is available at www.chyron.com.

# # #

About Chyron

Chyron (NASDAQ: CHYR) is a leading provider of Graphics as a Service for on-air and digital video applications including newsrooms, studios, sports broadcasting facilities, and corporate video environments. An Emmy(R) Award-winning company whose products have defined the world of digital and broadcast graphics, Chyron's graphics solutions include the Axis World Graphics online content creation software and order management system, on-air graphics systems, clip servers, channel branding, and graphics asset management solutions, all of which may be incorporated into the company's BlueNet(TM) end-to-end graphics workflow. More information about Chyron products and services is available on the company websites: www.chyron.com and www.axisgraphics.tv. The company's investor relations information is at www.chyron.com via the "Investors" link.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.