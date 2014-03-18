Video Clarity Announces MOVIE for ClearView Video Quality Analyzers

CAMPBELL, Calif. -- March 18, 2014 -- Video Clarity Inc., provider of market-leading audio and video quality measurement and analysis systems, today announced the release of MOVIE for ClearView, a new perceptual test method for the ClearView line of video quality analyzers. MOVIE (for Motion-based Video Integrity Evaluation) creates a new level of accuracy for measuring video quality because it yields results that are closer than ever to human perceptions of video quality. MOVIE improves accuracy for content originators, broadcast operators, broadcast transmission equipment manufacturers, and consumer electronics manufacturers that use ClearView analyzers to ensure the best viewing experience, operate more efficiently, meet SLAs, and stay in compliance.

Though subjective viewing of video to make final product and network-path quality decisions will never go away, MOVIE for ClearView analyzers gives discerning users in both R&D and network operations departments a new advanced measurement tool that decreases the need for time-consuming, subjective in-house viewing and audience-based quality assessment projects.

ClearView analyzers use several proven test methods to arrive at a measurement of subjective quality that very closely approximates what the average person would see and hear when watching the video. Adding the full-reference MOVIE test to ClearView systems gives users the highest correlation to human subjective quality available in an automated measurement system.

"Customers are continually looking for better, more accurate ways to measure and track video quality, whether they're developing an encoder/decoder or other processing product, or running an entertainment network processing-path application. We study the latest work by researchers so that we can integrate the best-performing solutions into ClearView products," said Blake Homan, president of Video Clarity. "MOVIE meets the demand for ever more accurate tools when testing both broadcast and consumer devices that tend to generate significant interframe quality artifacts. We know users want the MOVIE method as part of their video quality measurement and test routines."

The science of predicting human perception of video quality is not 100 percent accurate. The higher the correlation to subjective data sets, the better. MOVIE provides a closer correlation than most available methods because it takes into account the spatial and temporal changes from frame to frame that affect quality. With MOVIE, ClearView systems now include a metric measurement that estimates frame-to-frame effects on quality, thereby addressing a demand for higher accuracy as correlated with well-known subjective data sets that use the recommended ITU-R BT.500 method.

