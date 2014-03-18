KHSL-TV and KNVN-TV Improve Operational Efficiencies, Quality of On-Air Presentation With NVerzion Automation

SALT LAKE CITY -- March 17, 2014 -- NVerzion, a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that sister stations KHSL-TV and KNVN-TV in Chico, Calif., have upgraded their automation system during a recent transition to an all-HD infrastructure. Leveraging the flexibility and modularity of NVerzion's Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS), the stations were able to make a seamless migration to HD and can control a wider range of third-party equipment to get content on-air more quickly and deliver a higher quality presentation to viewers.

In addition to supporting KHSL, the local CBS television affiliate, and KNVN, the local NBC television affiliate, NVerzion's CLASS also supports The CW, a subchannel of KHSL, as well as subchannels of KNVN, Antenna TV and the AccuWeather Channel. All stations are operated by GOCOM from a centralized location. KNVN is owned by K4 Media Holdings, LLC and is structured under a Shared Service Agreement (SSA). During the transition to HD, the station group added new NVerzion automation hardware and software components, including: NControl on-air playlists, NGest professional dubbing and recording software, NPoint video preparation software for segmenting and trimming, NBase SQL media database manager, NCommand machine status and control, NTime time-driven event scheduling, NConvert manual and automated traffic interface, NCompass ingest manager, and EMC Ethernet machine control.

"We recently completed a full transition to HD, meaning all of our news production, live production, and master control operations are now in the high-definition format," said Mike Roberts, director of engineering for KHSL and KNVN at GOCOM Media. "The modularity of NVerzion automation was key to enabling a smooth migration to HD. The result is increased operational efficiencies, cost savings, and reliability, and overall a better on-air presentation for our viewers."

NVerzion's CLASS is based on an open platform architecture that enables KHSL and KNVN to support a variety of third-party equipment. By controlling all of the stations' master control and playout operations, CLASS dramatically speeds up the stations' file-based workflow, reducing capital and operating expenses.

The highly modular architecture of CLASS guarantees the integrity of the stations' on-air presentation by eliminating any single point of failure within their file-based workflow. Its modularity also provides KHSL and KNVN with the flexibility to add more features and perform additional upgrades as their needs evolve. The scalable platform can easily support additional channels and subchannels in the future.

"During a complicated upgrade like the transition from SD to HD, broadcasters need to choose an automation solution that is flexible and reliable to keep their station on the air, without any hiccups," said Reed Haslam, director, sales and marketing, NVerzion. "NVerzion automation has been providing solutions for more than 20 years, supporting the complex needs of broadcasters as they make the technological leap from analog to digital and SD to HD. Relying on our CLASS platform, KHSL and KNVN can now reliably control a variety of third-party equipment and deliver an on-air presentation with a flawless picture quality. The modular, flexible nature of CLASS assures a smooth technology upgrade in any broadcast environment."

