Comigo Enhances Its Cloud-Based TV Solution, Providing Pay-TV Operators With Flexible and Fully Controlled Service

Using Comigo's Flexible, Cloud-Based Solution, Operators Can Provide a Personalized, Social, and Engaging TV Experience on Any Screen

YARKONA, Israel -- March 14, 2014 -- Comigo today announced it has enhanced its cloud-based TV solution to enable pay-TV operators and broadcasters to quickly launch revenue-generating TV services and capabilities remotely, without requiring any additional investment. The company's TV solution offers unique features and capabilities that can easily be integrated with existing back-end solutions and front-end clients. By providing operators with the flexibility and control to manage and launch value-added services, personalization, and social features, Comigo's platform enriches the viewing experience of live TV channels, VOD, and OTT content via a wide range of devices, including TVs, smartphones, and tablets. Comigo will demonstrate its open cloud-based TV solution for the first time at TV Connect, March 18-20, in London at stand 117.

"As pay-TV operators look to enrich their TV service offering with personal and social TV experiences and capitalize on additional revenue opportunities in the multiscreen environment, they need a flexible solution for managing and rolling out new features and services," said Sigalit Klimovsky, CMO, Comigo. "Comigo's cloud-based TV solution gives pay-TV operators and broadcasters the flexibility to launch these services quickly and effectively at the time of their choice."

Comigo's cloud-based TV solution provides pay-TV operators and broadcasters with detailed analytics and customer insights based on viewing habits. Utilizing customer insights, pay-TV operators can increase viewer engagement, promote content through users' social interactions, generate personal content recommendations, and target relevant advertising to viewers.

Comigo's cloud-based TV solution can be easily integrated into an operator's back-end platform and its already existing client-based solutions, lowering capital expenditures.

In addition, operators can adopt Comigo's client-based solutions for Android(TM)-based OTT/hybrid set-top boxes, HDMI sticks, smart TVs, and Comigo's Mobile Client Apps for smartphones and tablets, to enable a superior television experience for end users.

More information about the company's products is available at www.comigo.com.

# # #

About Comigo (www.comigo.com)

Comigo's TV platform allows pay-TV service providers to offer a personalized TV experience anytime, anywhere, and on any device. Through advanced personalization and interactive social capabilities, the Comigo platform dramatically increases viewer engagement with premium content, leading to additional revenue growth opportunities for pay-TV service providers.

Visit Comigo at TV Connect 2014, Stand 117