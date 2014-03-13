RealNetworks Products at TV Connect

RealNetworks -- Stand 193

At TV Connect 2014, RealNetworks will introduce RealHome Media Portal, a multiformat, cross-platform streaming media solution that optimizes the delivery of OTT and digital television content across a wide range of connected devices, including set-top boxes (STBs), smart TVs, PCs, tablets, and smartphones.

RealHome Media Portal

RealNetworks will show its RealHome Media Portal for the first time at TV Connect 2014. Utilizing RealHome Media Portal, pay-TV operators can cost-effectively and securely deliver high-quality OTT video content to any connected device, without impacting existing broadcast systems. By providing operators with a unified environment for delivering traditional broadcast and OTT content, RealHome Media Portal increases operational efficiencies, subscriber satisfaction, and revenue streams, allowing operators to deliver a more competitive service offering.

RealHome Media Portal provides home users with a unified hub to easily categorize, search, and access personal media content, operator-provided premium content, and OTT content. Through an intuitive user interface that automatically updates streaming on all devices, users can easily stream content anywhere, any time, and on any device as well as share media with friends and family for the ultimate entertainment experience.

RealHome Media Portal protects premium content, leveraging CAS and DRM solutions from Verimatrix. It supports a wide range of video formats and file containers, as well as a self-adaptive ability to identify a device, its capabilities, and supported protocols, ensuring a smooth streaming experience on any screen. Operators can easily maintain control over the delivery of OTT services through a server that resides on the STB, reducing hardware costs and operational support. No certification is required, and easy development of HTML5-based web clients enables a faster time to market for new services.

"Verimatrix provides transparent yet robust protection of revenue streams wherever video is delivered. Integrating with RealNetworks, RealHome Media Portal is the perfect extension of our strategy to secure and enhance revenue across multiple networks and multiple screens," said Petr Peterka, CTO, Verimatrix.

Based on its ability to dramatically increase an operator's content and advertising reach, streamline operations, and lower capital and operational costs, RealHome Media Portal transforms OTT multiscreen media delivery.

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/RealNetworks/RealNetworks_Logo.jpg

Datasheet Link: www.ingearpr.com/RealNetworks/ RealHome_Media_Portal.pdf

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/RealNetworks/140313RealNetworks.doc

Company Overview

RealNetworks creates innovative products and services that make it easy for people to connect with and enjoy digital media. RealNetworks invented the streaming media category and continues to connect consumers with their digital media both directly and through partners, aiming to support every network, device, media type, and social network. Find RealNetworks corporate information at www.realnetworks.com.

RealNetworks and its respective logos are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of RealNetworks. Other products and company names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Follow RealNetworks:

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/realnetworks

LinkedIn:http://www.linkedin.com/company/realnetworks

Twitter:https://twitter.com/RealNetworks