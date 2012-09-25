Mexico's Channel 22 Monitors DTV Transport Streams With Triveni Digital StreamScope(R) MT-40

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Sep. 25, 2012 -- Triveni Digital today announced that XEIMT-TV Channel 22, a cultural and educational television station in Mexico, has deployed Triveni Digital's StreamScope(R) MT-40 real-time DTV transport stream monitor and analyzer in its network operations center (NOC) and transmitter site. Through the StreamScope MT-40's highly intuitive graphical user interface, Channel 22 can analyze the integrity of its transport streams more efficiently and deliver a streamlined television experience to its customers.

"Being able to detect DTV transport stream issues before they affect our customers' quality of experience is very important to us," said Juvenal Tirado, director of transmissions, Channel 22. "StreamScope MT-40 allows us to analyze multiple DTV transport streams simultaneously in real time, providing an ease of use for our engineers while delivering a high quality and reliability that is critical to increasing customer satisfaction."

Installed by Mexican systems integrator Promexar, Triveni Digital's StreamScope MT-40 transport stream monitor helps Channel 22 maintain compliance with all industry broadcast standards in addition to the station's business requirements. Channel 22's system is customized to include support for QAM, ASI, and GigE(R). After identifying errors in the IP layer and payload elements of the MPEG transport stream, the StreamScope MT-40 automatically switches to a backup stream, maximizing the station's uptime. Engineers receive meaningful alarms via email and text message so that they can troubleshoot errors quickly, as well as analyze and resolve chronic or network-wide issues. Sophisticated audio monitoring capabilities ensure that Channel 22 is compliant with loudness specifications per ITU-R Recommendation BS.1770.

"As technology continues to evolve, it inherently becomes more and more complex. As a result, there are a growing number of broadcast standards and specifications that broadcasters must meet," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of marketing and head of sales at Triveni Digital. "Our StreamScope monitoring solution is designed to troubleshoot DTV transport stream errors efficiently so that broadcasters such as Channel 22 can comply with the increasing amount of industry standards and deliver a superior quality digital television service offering."

The StreamScope MT-40 has been seamlessly integrated with an existing Triveni Digital GuideBuilder(R) PSIP generation system to ensure PSIP/PSI cross-table consistency. GuideBuilder generates accurate PSIP data so that Channel 22 subscribers with a digital TV can receive reliable programming and electronic programming guide information.

"Triveni Digital's equipment easily integrates with third-party solutions, enabling us to successfully install the new StreamScope platform without interrupting Channel 22's operations," said Christian Fragoso, general manager, Promexar. "After working with Triveni Digital and Channel 22 several years ago during the GuideBuilder installation, we're thrilled to work with these technology leaders again."

