TNDV Produces Inaugural Season of High School Hoops for Nashville FOX Affiliate

NASHVILLE, March 11, 2014 — TNDV is wrapping production on the inaugural season of High School Hoops on WUXP MyTV30 Nashville, featuring the hottest high school basketball team match-ups in Middle Tennessee from regular season through the semi-finals. The TNDV team was selected due to the professional live production quality they delivered for the first two seasons of Thursday Night Lights, which brought live high school football games to local Nashville television in HD for the first time.

The station’s parent company, WZTV17, the FOX affiliate in Nashville, chose to launch High School Hoops based on public and advertiser response to the first two seasons of Thursday Night Lights.

“As a local sports leader in the Nashville market, we wanted to bring the best possible HD products to air on MyTV30,” said Dominic Mancuso, general manager for Sinclair Broadcasting in Nashville. “TNDV helped us accomplish this with fully HD capable trucks and talented staffing.”

With a 17-member video crew, TNDV drives its Inspiration mobile production truck across Middle Tennessee ��� a region that includes Nashville and Murfreesboro — to provide live coverage of each week’s game. Inspiration outputs a 720pHD program that is then transmitted via the Fox affiliate’s satellite uplink truck for live broadcast.



“Our creative and technical goal for High School Hoops has been to produce live game coverage that emulates, and even rivals, the look and feel of collegiate sports telecasts,” Dugger said. “We strive to capture the sights, sounds and excitement of each game as if the home viewer were there to experience it firsthand. And we embellish the coverage with high-caliber live graphics packages, clock and scoring graphics, and instant replay systems.”

At the venue, TNDV strategically deploys five high-end HD cameras (with a mix of fixed and handhelds) and eight to 10 microphones to capture game action from every critical vantage point. Viewers hear the shoe squeaks, net swishes and crowd reactions as teams move up and down the court, all mixed on a Soundcraft Vi1 audio console.

The workflow includes a dual-channel Pinnacle Deko live HD graphics system that integrates real-time data into the graphics, including vital player information and statistics. An eight-channel Abekas Mira live replay system gives truck operators maximum flexibility in the configuration of the I/Os as well as precision slo-mo (slow-motion), fast motion and instant replays.

The entire program is switched using a Ross Vision 2ME switcher, including camera shots, lower third supers, full-screen graphics and effects – giving the productions the professional look that the stations seek and to which viewers respond.

“We look forward to working with TNDV for future seasons of Thursday Night Lights (High School Football) and High School Hoops (High School Basketball),” added Mancuso.

ABOUT TNDV: Television



Formed in 2004, TNDV: Television represents the culmination of many years of broadcast and live production for Nic Dugger, owner and president; and his staff of full time engineers. TNDV produces events from small single-camera productions all the way up to multi-million dollar international TV events, and takes pride in building custom solutions for challenging productions of any size, in any situation. Recent productions include the live concert productions at the NCAA Final Four, the 2013 Re/Max Long Drive Challenge on ESPN, and the inaugural season of Sing for Your Supper on PBS. Please call 615-585-6528 or visit www.tndv.com for more information.

# # #

Call

Send SMS

Add to Skype

You'll need Skype CreditFree via Skype