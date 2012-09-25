DK-Technologies Appoints New Sales & Marketing Director

As DK-Technologies celebrates its 25thanniversary, the company has announced a key strategic appointment that is designed to strengthen its global sales and marketing effort.

Jacob Hänel Christensen has joined DK-Technologies as Sales & Marketing Director, with responsibility for promoting the company’s entire range of audio and video metering products including the award winning DK Meter and PT0760M waveform monitor. He will be based at DK-Technologies’ head office in Herlev, Denmark.

With a degree in Mechanical Engineering from DTU and an E-MBA from CBS, Jacob is ideally placed to drive the company forward as it enters the next phase in its development. He joins DK-Technologies from dnp denmark, a world leader in optical projection screens. During the 11 years he spent with dnp, Jacob held

positions within sales and product marketing, ultimately achieving the post of Head of Business Development with responsibility for the dnpSolar business unit.

Karsten Hansen, CEO of DK-technologies, says: “We are delighted to have Jacob on board and feel confident that his background in sales, marketing and business development will help DK-Technologies capitalize on the success of products like the DK Meter range by developing opportunities in existing markets and expanding our reach into new territories around the world.”

Jacob adds: “I am very excited about joining DK-Technologies and look forward to helping the company promote its world class products and expand its sales network on a global scale. The timing of my appointment is perfect as the new DK Meters are making a big impact on the market. I will be working extensively with DK’s sales channels to ensure maximum exposure for these groundbreaking Loudness meters, along with all of the other products in DK’s portfolio.”

-ends-

About DK-Technologies

DK-Technologies develops and

produces audio meters, video sync and test signal generators, as well as video

waveform monitors and colour analysers both for LCD and CRT monitors. Alongside

its worldwide distributor network, DK-Technologies also operates branch offices

in Denmark, Germany, UK and USA.www.dk-technologies.com