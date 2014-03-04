The Tiffen Company Brings Its World-Renowned Hollywood Diffusion Effects Filters to Photographers

Las Vegas, NV – March 3, 2014 –The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer of award-winning imaging accessories, announced today that the Tiffen Pearlescent®, Tiffen Satin™ and Tiffen Black Satin™ filters are now available in 40.5, 43, 46, 49, 52, 55, 58, 62, 72, 77 and 82mm ring sizes. Originally developed for Hollywood cinematographers, the Tiffen Pearlescent, Satin and Black Satin filters soften excess detail and reduce wrinkles and blemishes, giving DSLR photographers and videographers more creative control over the shot. Tiffen ImageMaker and award-winning photographer Clay Blackmore, one of the first to use these Tiffen filters, comments on their versatility, “I show quite a bit of my work immediately. This means no time for touch-ups in post. With the Tiffen MPTV filters, I can add a hint of softness that takes the shot to a whole new level. The results are impressive and the workflow is incredibly fast.” Attendees to the WPPI can see Clay Blackmore demonstrate these and other Tiffen award-winning filters in booth 327.

“The Tiffen Company pioneered Optical Filter development for photographers more than 75 years ago and to this day continues to innovate with new product offerings such as the Pearlescent, Satin and Black Satin filters,” says Steve Tiffen, President and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “After decades of enjoying how Hollywood has used these Tiffen MPTV filters to achieve their visions, we look forward to seeing an entire new group of image-makers capture and enhance their subjects using the Tiffen Pearlescent, Satin and Black Satin filters for photography and videography.”

Tiffen Pearlescent Filter

Tiffen’s Pearlescent filters create a subtle new look with a slight softening of contrast and a luxurious Pearlescent halo around highlights. These new filters aid photographers in taking the edge off the image, reducing blemishes on talent while adding a softness in the images highlights.

Tiffen Pearlescent Filter Feature Highlights

Create a special "atmosphere" by softening excess sharpness and contrast

Generate a pearlescent halo around highlights

Lighter grades help tone down the excessive sharpness and contrast



Maintains focus

Often used to mute colors for exquisite pastel tones

Made from water-white glass

Available in densities of 1/2, 1 and 2

Now available in: 40.5, 43, 46, 49, 52, 55, 58, 62, 72, 77 and 82mm ring sizes

Tiffen Satin and Black Satin Filters

Tiffen’s Satin and Black Satin filters soften excessive sharpness and add a mild contrast reduction to smooth out unwanted blemishes and wrinkles. The filters give a smooth look to textured surfaces.

Tiffen Satin and Black Satin Filter Feature Highlights

Satins produce a cleaner, muted diffusion.

Black Satins produce a warmer, grainier feel.

Smooth out unwanted blemishes and wrinkles

Give a silky smooth look to textured surfaces

Soften details in a unique manner, while adding a mild glow to highlights

Effect of lighter grades more subtle, with higher grades becoming gradually more noticeable

Made from water-white glass

Available in densities of 1, 2 and 3

Now available in: 40.5, 43, 46, 49, 52, 55, 58, 62, 72, 77 and 82mm ring sizes

Tiffen Pearlescent, Satin and Black Satin Filters Availability

The Tiffen Pearlescent, Satin and Tiffen Black Satin filters are available today through Tiffen domestic and international dealers and distributors.

About Tiffen Award-Winning Filter Technology

A pioneer in optical filter technology, Tiffen’s ColorCore™ technology provides filmmakers with the necessary tools to create the world’s greatest images. Five years ago, Tiffen responded to the demand and developed the groundbreaking IR pollution control filters. The company has since expanded the IRND technology by combining the technical benefits of IRNDs with some of Tiffen’s best-selling special effects filters.

During its rich history, the Tiffen Company has been recognized twice by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences (Oscar® Awards 1985 and 2000) and twice by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (Emmy® Awards 1998 and 2012) for its outstanding development achievements in filter technology.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning a Technical Achievement Award and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec® teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit http://www.tiffen.com.

Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

