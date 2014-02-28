NAB 2014: Dalet Media Asset Management Drives Future Broadcast Workflows

Dalet Galaxy platform sets the stage for converged workflows; advanced third-party integrations, versatile content production and scalability deliver groundbreaking productivity improvements

Levallois-Perret, France – February 28, 2014 – The Dalet Digital Media Systems NAB 2014 showcase highlights include the latest release of Dalet Galaxy, the enterprise media asset management (MAM) platform; Dalet News Pack, the cost-effective turnkey package for managing small to mid-size newsroom workflows; Dalet Onecut for fast multimedia editing and Dalet Brio, the flexible, high-density, high-performance broadcast server based on IT-hardware.

Attendees to NAB 2014 (Las Vegas, April 7–10) can book private demonstrations to see Dalet Galaxy, Dalet News Pack, Dalet Brio and other new Dalet technology offerings firsthand on the Dalet booth, SL2725.

Rule Your Workflow With Dalet Galaxy

The foundation for productivity-enhancing workflow solutions including Dalet Sports Factory(sports), Dalet News Suite (news), Dalet Media Life (program preparation, production and archiving), and Dalet Radio Suite (radio), Dalet Galaxy is an enterprise MAM platform featuring a powerful framework for system integration, advanced BPM capabilities, and multi-site content production and management tools.

Feature highlights of the NAB 2014 Dalet Galaxy premiere include:

• Exceptional User Experience

A redesigned user interface with configurable macro buttons gives Dalet Galaxy users a beautifully integrated workspace with tools just a click away.

• Intelligent Technology to Orchestrate Workflows

The Dalet Galaxy BPM workflow engine unifies the content chain by managing assets, metadata, workflows and processes across multiple and diverse production, distribution and archive systems. It automates many tasks and processes, and provides operational and business visibility to enable broadcasters to improve productivity.

• Unprecedented Third-Party Integration Thanks to Open IT Architecture

Developed from the ground up to meet the needs of the broadcast and media industries, Dalet Galaxy is an open MAM platform that boasts integration and support for more than 90 broadcast and IT partners. These development initiatives deliver deeper integration and complete interoperability with broadcast servers, HSM, Quality Control, traffic and automation platforms, as well as broadcast management and CMS systems. At NAB 2014, Dalet technology experts will demonstrate new advanced integrations with NLEs like Adobe® Premiere® CC.

• Extensive Support for Formats

Thanks to the redesigned SOAP API interface, Dalet Galaxy offers tremendous versatility, supporting a wide range of media including AVC Intra.

• Full Multisite Collaboration

Dalet NetXchange enables complex multisite deployments, in which each component such as ingest, production, archives, playout or distribution can be installed in any site, enabling a better collaboration between multisite organizations.

Faster Editing and Better Integration

The award-winning Dalet Onecut editor can be used as a standalone solution, or connected to the Dalet MAM platform (Dalet 3.5 MAM and Galaxy) through Dalet Xtend, or fully integrated within Dalet Galaxy. Its robust feature set, configurable workspace and easy-to-use tools let content editors, production assistants and journalists quickly perform tasks from simple trimming and cuts to more advanced functions like audio sweetening.

While packages can be completed in Dalet Onecut, it is designed to complement the post-production workflow by offloading straight forward post tasks such as storyboarding and rough cuts, freeing craft editing systems for more complex creative work. Thanks to tight integration via Dalet Xtend, Dalet Onecut seamlessly exchanges content-associated metadata and markers with industry-standard non-linear editors including Adobe®, Avid® and Final Cut Pro® to maintain workflow continuity.

Dalet will also demonstrate at NAB its advanced Dalet Xtend for Adobe® Premiere® CC integration. The new development, which is already deployed at several Dalet/Adobe® customer sites, lets Adobe® editors browse, access and edit media from the Dalet content catalogue, maintaining genealogy and inheritance of locators and time-code metadata between production and post.

Headlining Technology for Dalet News Solutions

Dalet will demonstrate a number of advancements in newsroom workflows including:

• Converged Workflows for Enterprise Newsrooms

Dalet News Suite installations leveraging the Dalet Galaxy platform can facilitate TV, radio, web production, broadcast and archive workflows on one platform.

• Cost-Effective Solutions for Small to Medium News Operations

For smaller news production facilities, Dalet News Pack is even more cost-effective thanks to journalist-designed tools combined with the high-performance, IT-compatible hardware platform for an end-to-end workflow.

• Access to Newsrooms Anywhere

Dalet On-The-Go, available on iOS and Android, and the web-based Dalet WebSpace give field journalists immediate access to content and newsgathering, production and planning tools.

• Stunning Broadcast Graphics

The versatile Dalet Cube broadcast graphics module comes with a comprehensive set of tools for designing, managing and distributing high-quality graphics. Dalet Cube is natively integrated with Dalet News Suite and Dalet News Pack to provide a very cost-effective solution.

• Fast News Editing

The 2013 NewBay Media Innovation Award-winning Dalet Onecut multimedia editor streamlines operations with versatile integration options and fast editing tools designed for non-technical newsroom staff to quickly assemble stories.

Game-Changing Tools In Dalet Sports Factory

Powered by the Dalet Galaxy platform, Dalet Sports Factory features a wide range of new capabilities for the sports market including:

• Logging and Highlight Tools That Make Content Even More Valuable

Dalet Sports Factory’s brand new logging and highlight tools make it easier for venues, leagues, teams and production houses to create and monetize content.

• Best-of-Breed Integration and Support

Enhanced integrations with Avid®, EVS and Quantel provide maximum interoperability across the sports workflow while support for SportsML, Opta and SMT LWS ensure compatibility with industry-standard protocols and data services.

Primetime Program Features in Dalet Media Life

Developed for program preparation, production and archiving, Dalet Media Life features tools for mass-ingest, compliance and prep editing, QC, metadata and essence file manipulation, multiplatform distribution, archiving and more. It integrates third-party solutions such as NLEs, traffic systems and automation, orchestrating file-based workflows into an efficient multimedia “factory” where repetitive tasks and background processes are fully automated.

Highlights at NAB 2014 include:



• Outstanding Workflow Task Management Tools

Dalet Media Life provides key services and functionalities that increase both operational productivity and business visibility. Its industry-standard BPM workflow engine and task order management tools let broadcasters and content producers tie together a diverse range of systems and optimize their preferred way of working, improving performance at every step of the workflow.

Chart-Topping and News-Making Features for Dalet Radio

Dalet Radio Suite, an ingest, production, playout and distribution system designed for media convergence, streamlines every aspect of the digital production chain for news and music channels. Journalists have all the desktop tools they need to ingest audio, create scripts, record and edit audio, and build and manage rundowns. DJs can exercise their creativity with easy-to-use playlists, multi-track editing with effects, and carts for jingles and liners. Remote voice tracking tools handle contributions from off-site talent. And when it comes to playout, Dalet OnAir is a proven and highly reliable automated solution used in some of the world’s largest multi-channel operations. Content repurposing and delivery can be accomplished very efficiently, as the Dalet workflow engine automates many processes in the background to facilitate distribution – from on-the-fly delivery of Program Associated Data (PAD) for DAB, DRM or HD radio to transcoding for podcasts or for online or mobile uses.

Dalet Brio, the Flexible, High-Density Server Designed to Support Every Workflow

With more than 1,000 ports deployed in 2013 alone, Dalet Brio’s tremendous track record can be linked directly to its versatility and price performance. Designed to ingest and play multiple and mixed formats, including AVC Intra, XDcamHD, Apple® ProRes and Avid® DNxHD®, the cost-effective servers are built on IT-standard components and delivered in a compact 2RU chassis with a choice of inputs and outputs (up to 12 simultaneous channels) and storage combinations (local and/or direct connection to SAN). With features such as confidence monitoring, streaming multi-viewer for monitoring, media backup, loop recording mode, ingest-once-write-many and proxy generation, Dalet Brio lets operators optimize the overall workflow and infrastructure.

Seamlessly integrated with Dalet solutions, Dalet Brio embeds critical applications that facilitate a wide range of production tasks including sports logging, highlight production, replay, gang ingest, gang playout and more. Featured applications include Multi-camera Recorder, VTR Recorder and Print-to-Tape, Basic and Loop Recorder, Basic and Time Delay Player, Multichannel Player with Graphics, and Highlights Production, making Dalet Brio an ideal workflow solution for fast-paced, task-specific productions like news, sports, programs and more.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission, Parliament of South Australia). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com

