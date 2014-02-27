Viaccess-Orca TV Connect 2014 Exhibitor Preview

At TV Connect 2014, Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, will address the key challenges facing the pay-TV industry, including the need for effective anti-piracy security, TV Everywhere, and content discovery solutions.

Armed with Viaccess-Orca's end-to-end, engagement, and security solutions, broadcasters and content service providers can securely deliver an immersive experience to users on any screen.

Speaking Engagements

At TV Connect 2014, Dr. Ofer Weintraub, Viaccess-Orca's executive vice president of innovation, will deliver the keynote presentation "Practical Big Data Strategies for Monetisation: Visionary Insight: Viaccess-Orca." The presentation, scheduled to take place at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 19, will explore and discuss the importance of Big Data for content service providers, as well as the most practical and useful strategies and how to apply them for constant improvement in service and technologies. The presentation will showcase several case studies and lessons from extensive field experience.

In addition, Haggai Barel, deputy CEO of Viaccess-Orca, will join the keynote super panel discussion "Creating Innovative New VOD Services." The panel discussion takes place Thursday, March 20, at 11:20 a.m. It will outline strategies for launching next-generation video-on-demand services.

Key Products and Technology Demos

TV Everywhere Solution -- Shortlisted for a TV Connect Award: "Best Multiscreen TV Solution"

At TV Connect 2014, the highlight at the booth will be Viaccess-Orca's TV Everywhere solution, which was recently deployed by Orange Spain for its new state-of-the-art multiscreen service offering.

Viaccess-Orca will demonstrate the latest enhancements to its end-to-end multiscreen TV Everywhere solution, designed to enrich the user experience. Utilizing the solution, operators can securely deliver live, VOD, and catch-up TV content on any network via any screen in order to expand their service offerings, monetize multiscreen TV services, quickly respond to market demands, and increase subscriber loyalty. Leveraging the cloud, content delivery is further optimized, enabling operators to deploy new and engaging services at a much faster time to market, thus reducing CAPEX and OPEX.

A key highlight of the demonstration will be the platform's user interface, through which subscribers can easily discover compelling applications and television content. The new user interface will be shown on multiple devices at the stand, including an iPad(R), Android(TM) tablet, and TV screen with a set-top-box.

The TV Everywhere demonstration will also highlight Viaccess-Orca's COMPASS content discovery platform and DEEP (Data Enrichment and Engagement Platform). COMPASS provides operators with a complete platform for reporting, analytics, and control of content discovery. Relying on a combination of sophisticated algorithms, it offers subscribers personalized content recommendations, optimizing the television experience. Through DEEP, operators can generate enriched metadata and offer users additional content related to what they're already consuming. This enables operators to support new business models such as targeted advertising and branding. DEEP content is presented in a unique magazine-style format, which is populated automatically.

COMPASS Content Discovery

Viaccess-Orca will also highlight COMPASS, a flexible and state-of-the-art content discovery solution recently selected by yes for its "My TV" and "Go TV Everywhere" services. Relying on a combination of sophisticated content discovery algorithms, COMPASS sends subscribers personalized recommendations, enabling them to quickly and easily find content tailored to their specific interests. As part of the content service provider's headend, COMPASS can be fully integrated with any service delivery platform. By bringing subscribers closer to the content they want, COMPASS increases subscriber engagement and prevents churn, maximizing an operator's revenue streams.

DEEP Second Screen Engagement

At TV Connect 2014, the company will also conduct a stand-alone demonstration of DEEP on a handheld tablet device synchronized with the TV screen. Through an intuitive user interface, DEEP dramatically enhances TV viewing and enables television viewers to browse thousands of unique digital magazines about movies, TV shows, actors, and themes related to the video content in the provider's catalog or program guide. After automatically identifying the most engaging topics related to the content, DEEP presents it in a familiar, user-friendly magazine-style format that is viewable on tablet devices for an unparalleled second-screen television experience.

DEEP supports the entire television experience, from the discovery process prior to viewing TV content, through the interaction and engagement stage while viewing, and finally to the exploration phase once the program is over, enabling service providers to deliver targeted advertising content to viewers and increase their revenue streams.

Eye on Piracy -- Shortlisted for a TV Connect Award: "Best Component or Enabler"

With the advent of multinetwork content delivery and multiscreen content consumption, content service providers need to embrace intelligent security solutions that will enable them to sustain their investments in content and build a foundation for engaging customer experiences. Viaccess-Orca's new anti-piracy platform helps content service providers protect their TV services against new forms of content piracy, e.g., Web streaming and peer-to-peer content redistribution. Viaccess-Orca's Eye on Piracy platform includes a comprehensive suite of services for targeting VOD content on illegal sites and live event (such as major sports matches) illegal redistribution, providing smart analysis of pirated content, and managing website black lists for content service providers.

