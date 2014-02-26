Imagineer Systems to Preview mocha v4 at NAB 2014

Special guest artists to showcase visual effects workflows and utilities in the Imagineer Systems booth SL3331

Guildford, UK – February 26, 2014 –Imagineer Systems, creators of the Academy Award-winning mocha® Planar Tracking technology, will be showcasing its latest innovations at the 2014 NAB Show held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 7-10. Attendees can stop by the Imagineer Systems booth (SL3331) in the Plug-In Pavilion for technology previews and speaker presentations.

Imagineer will give attendees a technology preview of new capabilities planned for the next release of mocha Pro and mocha AE planar motion tracking and visual effects software. The technology demonstration will showcase new tools that facilitate stereoscopic workflows for 3D filmmaking and new roto masking technology designed to reduce manual keyframing. The team will also demonstrate Python scripting capabilities that allow customers to integrate mocha within custom workflows and general improvements to the mocha toolset.

mocha v4 products will feature powerful enhancements and new features including:

New stereo 3D toolset: workflow and support for native stereoscopic projects; includes new stereo roto, planar tracking, object remove and camera solve features

Customers who purchase the shipping mocha AE or mocha Pro during NAB will receive a free upgrade to version 4 on release date.

Special Guests at the Imagineer Systems Booth

Imagineer will host special guests at its booth throughout the NAB Show. Speakers include:

Dr. Mathias Möhl of Mamoworld, who will premiere mochaImport+ for Nuke : a new set of tools designed for Nuke users to better integrate mocha tracking and roto data.

: a new set of tools designed for Nuke users to better integrate tracking and roto data. Christopher Barrett of Good Spirit Graphics, who will showcase his new tool, mochaBlend , designed to for Blender 3D artists to access mocha tracking, roto and 3D data.

, designed to for Blender 3D artists to access tracking, roto and 3D data. Roger Bolton, VFX artist and founder of CoreMelt, who will demonstrate his new Final Cut plug-in, TrackX powered by mocha, which lets FCP X editors easily track and replace objects within a video, as well as add graphics and text, including lower-thirds, to follow objects in motion

mocha User Group Meetup - Tuesday, April 8th

During NAB 2014, Imagineer Systems will be hosting a mocha user group meet up and mixer event at its booth on Tuesday, April 8th at 5pm.

Imagineer in Recent News and Film

Imagineer Systems has recently been making headlines, with product releases, high-end film work and a number of customers being honored with VFX Oscar nominations. Imagineer kicked off 2014 with a brand new product collaboration with CoreMelt on TrackX powered by mocha, which leverages the Planar Tracking technology to precisely track camera motion, objects and people for seamless visual effects and screen composites. Additionally, mocha Pro was used in a number of Oscar-nominated films, including TheWolf of Wall Street, The Hobbit and American Hustle.

Rob Legato, VFX supervisor and Second Unit Director on The Wolf of Wall Street, states, “The work that’s on screen indirectly benefits from the speed that one gets from using mocha. […] It does a great job tracking to lessen the amount of time it takes, giving you more and more opportunities to perfect a shot and make it totally appropriate for the movie.”

Request a Private Press Briefing

To schedule a private press briefing with a member of the Imagineer Systems team, members of the media can email Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.

About Imagineer Systems

Imagineer Systems Ltd is the Academy Award-winning developer of visual effects solutions for film, video and broadcast post-production markets. Imagineer Systems has made its mark on such marquee Hollywood blockbuster productions as The Hobbit, Black Swan, The Amazing Spiderman, Invictus, and the Harry Potter series. Imagineer’s desktop product line consists of mocha Pro™ - roto, planar tracking, compositing, and removal utility; mocha AE™ - a planar tracking and roto utility designed for After Effects and Final Cut Pro users. Imagineer Systems was founded in 2000 and its headquarters is located in Guildford, United Kingdom.

