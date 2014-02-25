Joseph Electronics Hires Ryhaan Williams as Director of Strategic Accounts

NILES, Ill. -- Feb. 25, 2014 -- Joseph Electronics (JE), the premier one-stop shop for the broadcast industry and provider of fiber termination and custom fiber solutions through Joseph Fiber Solutions (JFS), today announced Ryhaan Williams as the new director of strategic accounts. Williams will be responsible for strengthening existing relationships, expanding the reach of JE into the broadcast market, and securing project and integration specifications for custom fiber solutions.

"In her 25 years in the broadcast industry, Ryhaan has demonstrated success in uncovering new business opportunities, as well as cultivating relationships within an existing customer base," said JE President Yohay Hahamy. "Her combination of broadcast operations and production experience mixed with a reputation for resourcefulness makes her a perfect match for our company as we move into the next phase of growth."

Prior to joining Joseph Electronics, Williams was the principal and general manager of Tandem Solutions LLC, based in New Jersey. Tandem Solutions brokers and resells broadcast equipment and copper and fiber cabling, handling integration projects through a vast reseller network.

Before starting Tandem Solutions, Williams was a business development manager for Bexel in its New York office. At Bexel, Williams broadened her relationship with companies, such as MLB.com, that are market leaders in the digital media space.

As the former northeast regional manager for Gepco, Ryhaan was instrumental in fostering relationships among engineers, integrators, and consultants for creating custom fiber solutions. She oversaw installations at Red Bull Arena, PPL Park, and Yankee Stadium, in addition to mobile units built for Metrovision and New Century Productions.

As a project manager for Venue Services Group (VSG), National Mobile Television's integration arm, Williams was tasked with managing installations at venues such as Fenway Park, TD Banknorth Garden, Yankee Stadium, and Dodger Stadium. Prior to working with VSG, she was the director of production for Sportvision, managing relationships with ESPN, ABC, NBC, and Turner. She also held positions at VH1, Courtroom Television, Medical News Network, and SportsChannel.

"Working in broadcast and remote operations for my entire career has allowed for a seamless transition from production and integration to projects and sales, giving me a unique perspective regarding client needs. Working collaboratively with the sales and engineering team at Joseph Electronics will enable me to further support customers with creative and project-specific solutions," Williams said. "I am truly excited to be part of the expansion of Joseph Electronics."

About Joseph Electronics

Joseph Electronics (JE) is an authorized stocking distributor for a wide range of premier broadcast and Pro A/V brands, including Wohler, Belden, Neutrik, Kings, Lawo, and DirectOut. Its full-service fiber division, JFS, designs and supplies innovative custom fiber solutions -- such as the Caddie Series, Live-Link, and 4K Replay -- for broadcasters and system integrators alike. Equipped with a state-of-the-art fiber lab staffed with fully certified professionals, JFS can fabricate, terminate, or repair any connector, assembly, panel, breakout, or interface in use today. JE has served the broadcast industry for more than 60 years and has representatives in California, Texas, New York, London, and Zurich. More information about Joseph Electronics can be found at www.josephelectronics.com.

