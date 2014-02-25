Sound Devices Takes Home Cinema Audio Society’s Technical Achievement Award

Reedsburg, wi, FEBRUary 25, 2014 — Sound Devices, specialists in portable audio and video products for field production, is pleased to announce that its 633 Production Mixer has earned the prestigious Cinema Audio Society (CAS) Technical Achievement Award in the production category.

The CAS Technical Achievement Awards recognize innovations in recording technologies, including hardware and software products that are used by sound mixing professionals. Sound Devices has now been a recipient of the CAS Technical Achievement Award four times. The 744T and 788T Production Recorders, and the 664 Field Production Mixer are past winners.

“To be consistently recognized for our new products with CAS Technical Achievement Awards is an outstanding accomplishment,” says Matt Anderson, President of Sound Devices. “At Sound Devices, we continue to push the boundaries by presenting high-quality, innovative tools that really make a difference in the workflow of our customers. Having the Cinema Audio Society behind us reaffirms the positive impact that our product development goals have within the industry.”

Sound Devices 633 mixer/recorder features six inputs, with three high-bandwidth mic/line XLR inputs complete with phantom power, high-pass filter, input limiter and variable pan. Three additional line-level inputs appear on TA3 (mini-XLR) connectors. All inputs are assignable to any output bus. AES digital I/O, including support for AES42 digital microphones, is available.

The 633 offers 10-track 24-bit, 48 kHz uncompressed polyphonic or monophonic broadcast WAV file recording (96 kHz for eight tracks, 192 kHz for six tracks) or timecode stamped MP3 recording to CompactFlash and/or SD cards. All six inputs plus Left/Right and Aux 1/2, can be recorded to individual tracks. Similar to Sound Devices’ 12-input 664 Production Mixer, the 633 offers dual card slots that record to either one or both cards simultaneously, with the added ability to assign different tracks to each memory card.

Unique to the industry, the 633 is equipped with a four-way power supply and Sound Devices’ proprietary PowerSafe technology. This four-way powering allows for multiple, simultaneous power sources including external DC on a Hirose 4-pin locking (12-18 V), two removable and independent L-type Lithium-ion batteries and internal AA battery powering (six-AA). The unit detects when power sources are removed and seamlessly transitions to an available power source. With its PowerSafe circuitry, when all power is removed the unit remains on for 10 seconds to close all file operations and properly shut down. With PowerSafe, a complete power loss has no effect on the recording. PowerSafe also provides two-second ‘power-on-to-recording’ so the mixer is ready for operation at a moment’s notice.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders, and digital video recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, and acoustical test and measurement applications. Founded in 1998, the company designs and manufactures from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website, www.sounddevices.com.