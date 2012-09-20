TV Globo Internacional Joins GlobeCast OTT Platform MyGlobeTV

Brazil's leading broadcaster joins MyGlobeTV's lineup of international and thematic content

SÃO PAULO and NEW YORK -- Sept. 20, 2012 -- TV Globo International has signed an agreement with GlobeCast, a leading provider of media management and global content delivery services, to join its MyGlobeTV platform.

MyGlobeTV is a television bouquet that brings international and thematic audiovisual content directly to subscribers in the United States. In contrast to WorldTV, GlobeCast's direct-to-home satellite offering, with MyGlobeTV all viewers need is a broadband Internet connection and a MyGlobeTV set-top box; no satellite dish is required.

Launched in July, MyGlobeTV is currently composed of 16 Romanian channels and there are plans to rapidly expand the lineup to include further communities, attracting a large variety of niche audience groups.

"We're very pleased to welcome TV Globo to our MyGlobeTV platform. GlobeCast Americas launched MyGlobeTV to provide an innovative, user-friendly, and unique way for communities of viewers in the Americas to access their content," said GlobeCast Americas CEO Lisa Coelho. "With MyGlobeTV, the significant and growing community of Brazilians and Portuguese speakers in the US and indeed any viewers with a broadband connection, will be able to watch TV Globo International and follow the news in real time -- as well as live sports, soap operas, miniseries, children's programs, and entertainment."

"We are very happy with this new partnership," said Raphael Correa Netto, Head of International Sales at TV Globo. "Now, more Brazilians and Portuguese speakers in the United States will be able to watch Globo´s programs delivered via broadband. This system gives more mobility so that fans of our telenovelas, documentaries, and entertainment shows can follow their favorite programs."

About TV Globo International Channel

Launched in 1999, TV Globo International is the first Brazilian channel in the genre to be broadcast via satellite to Brazilians and Portuguese speakers living abroad, with digital quality, 24 hours a day. It counts more than 620 thousand premium subscribers around the world, in 116 countries across the five continents. Its programming is composed of news in real time, live sports, soap operas, miniseries, children's programs, and variety shows. The channel reproduces the programming that has been a success over the years, as preferred by the public of Brazil and people across the world.

About GlobeCast (www.globecast.com)

A subsidiary of France Telecom/Orange, GlobeCast is a leading provider of media management and global content delivery services for broadcasters and content creators. With a secure fiber and satellite network connected to dozens of teleports, technical operations centers, and points-of-presence worldwide, GlobeCast manages and transports millions of hours of video and other rich media each year. An integrator of audiovisual technology and a full service provider, GlobeCast works with all the actors in the audiovisual chain from production companies to broadcasters, retail organizations, cinema chains, and more. The company provides on-site service from major news and sporting events for coverage in SD, HD, or even 3D. Present in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Australia, GlobeCast is also an expert in international television markets, and works with new and established broadcasters to reach and secure distribution with leading pay-TV operators around the world.