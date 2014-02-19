Vinten Radamec now shipping the game-changing Absolute Positioning System

Bury, St Edmunds, England – Vinten Radamec®, a Vitec Group Company and world leader in robotic camera support systems, announces the availability of its ground-breaking Absolute Positioning System (APS) navigation system.

The APS, which was awarded the coveted "Best of IBC2012" award when its beta model debuted at IBC, was praised for being a game changing, smart and valuable product. It also received the TV Technology Star Award at NAB 2013.The revolutionary APS integrates seamlessly with Vinten Radamec's Fusion robotic pedestals and delivers unrivalled positional accuracy and operational flexibility never before possible with robotic camera support pedestals. A Fusion pedestal equipped with APS no longer relies on a floor target or tile for navigation and positioning, even when switching from manual to robotic mode.

Instead, it detects unobtrusive, passive retro-reflective targets placed in the studio environment using a scanning laser-based measurement system. This frees up the whole studio floor for the pedestal while removing the need to go through time-consuming retargeting routines."We're delighted the system is now available to all of our key markets," said Karen Walker, robotics commercial manager for Vinten Radamec. "We have already received orders from broadcasters around the world, and anticipate a high demand, as APS is one of the most advanced products on the market."

The APS removes all of the operational challenges associated with targeting pedestals using a floor target. It is available as both a factory-fit option on the Fusion FP-188 pedestal, or as an upgrade for existing FP-188 or FP-145 pedestals.



APS system is now available from Vinten Radamec and its partners.



#



About Vinten Radamec

Vinten Radamec is a leading provider of robotic camera support systems offering

engineering excellence and globally supported solutions for a wide range of technologies and markets. Its extensive range of products includes robotic heads, pedestals and controllers suitable for studio, OB and legislative environments.



Recognized for some of the most innovative broadcast robotics in the world, Vinten Radamec has a worldwide customer support network and distribution infrastructure, and an industry leading research and development program.



Vinten Radamec solutions take a seamless role in the broader automated environment and thereby increase the flexibility of systems to take advantage of the economic and operational benefits of robotic cameras. ®Vinten Radamec Broadcast Robotics is a registered trademark of The Vitec Group plc.



For more information on Vinten Radamec, visit www.vintenenradamec.com or follow them on YouTube.



About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom brings together some of the most respected, most innovative and most sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autoscript, Litepanels, OConnor, Petrol Bags, Sachtler, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.



Vitec Videocom is an operating division within the Vitec Group, an international business serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military aerospace and government markets. Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers rely worldwide.



Vitec Videocom - innovative products around the camera. Follow Vitec Videocom on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.



