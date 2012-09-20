Final Cut Pro Editors Go Retro with New Slide Pop Special Effects Package

Boston, MA – September 20, 2012 – Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast markets, announced the availability of the new FxFactory powered plug-in, Slide Pop for Apple Final Cut Pro X. Slide Pop provides video editors using FCP X 20 customizable effects and transitions inspired by the sweet vintage View-Master slide show camera of yesteryear. Developed by Noise Industries partner Stupid Raisins, the retro-styled theme effects mimic the View-Master slide show with exacting detail. Customizable controls and color presets let editors put their own spin on the classic View-Master look.



“As a child, I literally spent hours looking at pictures on my View-Master camera. Slide Pop brings me right back to those moments,” comments Niclas Bahn, Noise Industries. “In addition to the nostalgic feeling it delivers, Slide Pop is incredibly cool and certainly unique.”



FxFactory – Slide Pop Plug-in Pricing and Availability

The FxFactory Slide Pop Plug-in is available today through the Noise Industries website for 49.00 USD.



For more information, please visit the Noise Industries website.



Press Kit:www.noiseindustries.com/downloads/press/StupidRaisins.zip



About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast community. Their products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe. For more information about Noise Industries, please visit: http://www.noiseindustries.com.



Press Contacts

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova



Megan Linebarger

Zazil Media Group

megan@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.480.3674

(skype) megan.zazil



####