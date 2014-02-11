Archimedia Hires Jeff Cohen for Sales in Eastern U.S.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Feb. 11, 2014 -- Archimedia Technology, a new company whose technology and applications bridge the gap between content producers and their archives without loss of quality, today announced it has appointed Jeff Cohen as vice president of sales. He will be responsible for U.S. sales east of the Mississippi River.

"The other founders and I have known Jeff for many years and have worked with him in other capacities, so we're well aware of his technical expertise and demonstrated ability to capture new business," said Mark Gray, Archimedia president and CEO. "Jeff has deep roots in New York and strong relationships in the multimedia industry throughout the Eastern U.S., so he's the perfect person to help us grow and to support existing customers in the region."

In a career spanning nearly three decades, Cohen has amassed a strong technical and engineering background with emphasis on end-to-end systems and solutions. He brings to Archimedia a deep understanding of the dynamics of media and technology organizations and a proven track record of sales and marketing within the media and entertainment industry. Most recently Cohen was responsible for business development and oversaw all sales in the Eastern U.S. and Canada for Sohonet, a private fiber network used by Hollywood studios and their supplier ecosystem. His many career accomplishments include a stint at Sony Advanced Systems, where he worked closely with Hollywood studios and played a key role in developing the first digital intermediate (DI) workflows. Cohen also founded Digital Imaging Solutions, a broadcast equipment reseller that grew to $10 million in sales and built more than 500 digital nonlinear editing suites in New York City before it was acquired by Video Corporation of America.

Cohen joined Archimedia effective Feb. 1, 2014. He is based in New York City and reports to Mark Gray.

Information about Archimedia Technology, the Archimedia Master Player, and Archimedia Workstations is available at www.archimediatech.com.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Archimedia/Archimedia-JeffCohen.jpg

# # #

About Archimedia

Archimedia Technology specializes in the processing, conversion, and playback of mastering formats, including JPEG 2000, for the professional broadcast, digital cinema, and video archival industries. Its technology and applications bridge the gap between content producers and their archives without loss of quality. Archimedia's products fulfill a critical piece of the production and archival workflows, encapsulating complex file interchange and quality control processes for mastering and archive formats into practical solutions that give end users a new level of access to their assets. More information is available at www.archimediatech.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Follow Archimedia:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/3148022

https://plus.google.com/102123222900068696708/posts

https://twitter.com/archimediatech

https://www.facebook.com/ArchimediaTech

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYAF9dLjuv0