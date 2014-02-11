AmberFin Becomes Global Reseller for Nexidia QC"

BASINGSTOKE, UK -- Feb. 11, 2014 -- AmberFin, a leading developer of file-based media ingest, transcoding, and quality control solutions for owners, broadcasters, sports organizations, and postproduction houses, and Nexidia, developer of dialogue and audio analysis products and technologies for optimizing audio and video media, today announced an agreement where AmberFin will become a global reseller for Nexidia QC" closed caption, language, and video description verification software.

Available as a plug-in for AmberFin Unified Quality Control (UQC), Nexidia QC is a software tool that automates the verification of closed caption, video description, closed caption alignment, and language identification in broadcast and IP workflows. Nexidia QC ensures that content is being created, edited, distributed, and received in the right languages, with the correct captions, at the right times. By automating the process, it saves on time-consuming and cumbersome manual testing, reduces operating expenses, and automatically identifies errors to avoid fines and improve quality for viewers.

AmberFin's UQC represents a unique approach to file-based media quality control since it combines multiple tools for baseband checks during tape ingest, file-based QC after ingest, and overall operator-controlled QC, including annotation and markup. With a palette of 10 different vendors and systems including Interra Systems, Digimetrics, and Tektronix UQC users are able to mix and match tools to create the optimum QC environment for their needs. Nexidia QC's API allows it to integrate easily into other workflows and QC applications, giving UQC customers the ability to see Nexidia QC results on the AmberFin iCR Works timeline and use Nexidia QC in conjunction with other UQC plug-ins.

"Language and caption quality can impact the entire delivery chain for broadcasters, so we are very pleased to have added Nexidia QC to our UQC partner ecosystem. While there are many quality-control products available for video analysis, audio quality, and loudness, Nexidia's language and caption verification QC software is unique. With this addition to our UQC solution, users will be able not only to QC their files, check their audio, and test their workflow, but also to automate the QC of their closed-captioning and language tracks within a single unified timeline," explained Bruce Devlin, AmberFin's CTO.

"We are very pleased that AmberFin has become a distributor for Nexidia QC and integrated our solution into UQC because no other QC platform available today offers this degree of intuitive operation, power, and sophistication," said Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager of Nexidia's Media and Entertainment division. "By leveraging AmberFin's global distribution capabilities, we will expand our reach and introduce Nexidia QC to broadcasters worldwide."

QC software tools integrated within UQC now include:

Vendor -- Product Name -- Application Focus

Digimetrics -- Aurora -- General File QC

Tektronix -- Cerify -- General File QC

VidCheck -- VidChecker -- General File QC

Interra -- Baton -- General File QC

Snell -- Hyperion -- Baseband QC

Metaglue -- MXFixer -- MXF Wrapper

MediaArea.net -- MediaInfo -- General Wrappers

Venera -- Pulsar -- General File QC

Nexidia-- Nexidia QC -- Language and caption verification

Minnetonka -- AudioToolsServer -- Audio QC & Loudness

About AmberFin

AmberFin's business is intelligent media conversion, solving file-based workflow challenges for broadcasters, sports organizations, post-production houses and other media content owners. Scalable, agile and efficient, the AmberFin iCR (intelligent Content Re-Purposing) Platform brings true innovation and cost-effectiveness to the demands of multi-platform delivery, enabling the industry to deal with high volumes and true-to-source high quality pictures at the same time, all with exclusive slim-file technology.

Unique to the iCR Platform, AmberFin's industry leading approach to Quality Control, known as Unified Quality Control (UQC), introduces a QC mark that brings a new level of trust to media assets. UQC uniquely combines, automated processes that integrate third party verification tools with a human touch, enabling more efficient and effective decision-making and new levels of confidence in the file creation and transformation processes. AmberFin continues to experience market growth thanks to hundreds of iCR systems being deployed worldwide. Systems that are trusted where quality matters by some of the world's leading media organizations including Sony Pictures, Warner Brothers, Turner Broadcasting, Canal+, ITV, ZDF, NRK, Nine Network Australia, Discovery and National Geographic. To follow the latest innovations in Broadcast-IT workflow technologies visit blog.amberfin.com

About Nexidia

Nexidia is the audio and video search company with patented technologies and breakthrough applications that make it quick and easy for customers to gain new insight, boost their competitive advantage, and monetize large volumes of audio and video assets from entertainment, sports, news, education, corporate, government, financial, house of worship, and non-profit organizations. More information is available at www.nexidia.tv.

All trademarks mentioned herein are acknowledged as property of their respective owners.