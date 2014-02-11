Joseph Electronics Hires Jeff McNall as Sales Engineer

NILES, Ill. -- Feb. 11, 2014 -- Joseph Electronics (JE), the premier one-stop shop for the broadcast industry and provider of fiber termination and custom fiber solutions through Joseph Fiber Solutions (JFS), today announced that Jeff McNall has joined the company in the role of sales engineer. McNall comes to this position with 15 years of experience in operations, followed by another 15 years' experience in sales and marketing to broadcast clients.

"Jeff's rich experience on both the operations and sales sides of the broadcast industry will be a tremendous asset for us," said Yohay Hahamy, president at Joseph Electronics. "He's been enormously successful in driving the development and delivery of solutions that meet specific customer requirements, and we are confident that his contributions will further our own ability to provide and support valuable fiber-based systems for the broadcast and pro A/V markets."

McNall most recently served as vice president of sales for the Americas at TSL and as director of product line management at Wohler Technologies. He earlier worked with Dolby, where he successfully launched Dolby 3D into more than 500 movie theatres around the world, and at Sony, where his responsibilities included marketing activities for remote monitoring solutions. Before moving into sales, he held engineering roles at major market television stations and in live sports production, including a technical operations coordination role for the 1996 Olympic Games. McNall graduated from San Francisco State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in radio and television.

"Over my career, through a variety of collaborative development projects, I have enjoyed a great working relationship with Joseph Electronics," said McNall. "Now, as a sales engineer within the company, I look forward to providing continued service and support both to new customers and the many clients I have worked with over the years."

Further information about JE is available at www.josephelectronics.com.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/JFS/JosephElectronics-JeffMcNall.jpg

# # #

About Joseph Fiber Solutions

Joseph Fiber Solutions (JFS), the fiber division of Joseph Electronics Inc., offers consultation, design, and integration of fiber-optic systems for broadcast and pro A/V applications. JFS represents 16 select high-end fiber manufacturers and also creates innovative custom solutions -- such as the Caddie Series and 4K Replay -- for broadcasters and system integrators alike. Equipped with a state-of-the-art fiber lab staffed with fully certified professionals, JFS can fabricate, terminate, or repair any connector, assembly, panel, breakout, or interface in use today. JFS has representatives in California, New York, London, and Zurich. More information about JFS is available at www.jfstv.com. More information about Joseph Electronics can be found at www.josephelectronics.com.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.